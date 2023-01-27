S.U.D.S. event helps residents keep their clothes clean

The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) held a Socks, Undies, Dresses, Shirts (S.U.D.S.) event in Daytona Beach as a day of service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.
The MCDC gave away laundry detergent, bleach and books during the event.
The next S.U.D.S. event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at the Daytona Beach Seafood Festival at McNorton Place, 551 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach.
The MCDC wants to provide the giveaway monthly to help residents keep their clothes clean so donations are encouraged.
Want to help: More information is available and donations can be made through the website, https://www.midtowncdc. org/donate.
Sponsors of the Jan. 16 event included Jeep Beach Week, Women United, the United Way, F.R.E.S.H. Book Festivals, Identity Church, the Daytona Beach/ Volusia County NAACP along with individual donations.
