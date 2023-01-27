S.U.D.S. event helps residents keep their clothes clean

MCDC board members Laquetta McGill, Gina Stafford, Dr. Aubrey Long, CEO Donna M. Gray-Banks and Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula R. Reed assist in giving away laundry detergent, bleach and books.

The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) held a  Socks, Undies, Dresses, Shirts (S.U.D.S.) event in Daytona Beach as a day of service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. 

The MCDC gave away laundry detergent, bleach and books during the event.

The next S.U.D.S. event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at the Daytona Beach Seafood Festival at McNorton Place,  551 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach.

S.U.D.S. event helps residents keep their clothes clean

Bruce and Chester McNorton, owners of McNorton Place, participate in the event.

The MCDC wants to provide the giveaway monthly to help residents keep their clothes clean so donations are encouraged.

Want to help: More information is available and donations can be made through the website, https://www.midtowncdc. org/donate. 

S.U.D.S. event helps residents keep their clothes clean

Residents attend the S.U.D.S. event on Jan. 16. The next one is in April.

Sponsors of the Jan. 16 event included Jeep Beach Week, Women United, the United Way, F.R.E.S.H. Book Festivals, Identity Church, the Daytona Beach/ Volusia County NAACP along with individual donations. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.