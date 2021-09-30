Sandcrabs’ goal: District title

Seabreeze looks to finish strong and return to postseason
Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories about this season’s local high school football teams.
The Seabreeze Sandcrabs (2-3, 1-0) have fought hard all season long.
They have wins over Ocala Forrest (40-8) and Deltona (14-7) with losses to Spruce Creek (32-20), University (27-23) and DeLand (20-14). Creek and University were both unbeaten at the time this article was printed.
“What’s going right is that we have been able to get the ball to our athletes out in space and let them operate,” commented Patrick Brown, Seabreeze’s head football coach.
“On the flip side, we have to learn how to close out games. Two of the three losses are technically to the best teams in the area. We’ve had a chance to win them all.”
Key players
Brown is in his third year at Seabreeze; he led the team to a 4-5 record last season along with their first playoff appearance and playoff win since 2009. They made it to the second round.
Seabreeze went 12-38 over five seasons and 1-9 the year before he got there.
This year, the Sandcrabs feature seniors in defensive back/ return specialists Demitri Campbell, defensive end/linebacker Jeremy West and linebacker Steven Taylor.
They also have juniors in defensive back Eli Campbell, wide receivers Tashod Troutman and Payton Schofield, quarterback Black Botto and athlete Sam Gonzalez. The team is also high on sophomore offensive lineman Aiden Ford.
“We’re strong at our skilled players in general, especially at defensive back and wide receiver,” noted Brown.
“We have to get our offensive line back healthy. Our chemistry is getting better. We just have to get a unit out their constantly together.”
‘In a good spot’
The players also think that the team is coming along.
“It’s good being a part of this team. We just have some things to improve on,” said senior defensive back and return specialist Demitri Campbell.
Junior wide receiver Tashod Troutman noted, “We have bonded in the past, but it’s more so this year. We’ve had a good summer. It’s been good and I think we’re in a good spot.”
Brown also sees something different in this year’s squad compared to the previous two.
He expressed, “The bond is different. We know what is expected and the kids are buying in. We have a tough schedule with two 8A schools and a 7A school. It comes down to closing out games and winning.”
The players also see the improvement and growth during this season.
“From our first game, we have progressed and grown. All of our games have been close. We have been progressing, but we have to learn to keep our foot on the metal,” responded Campbell.
Games left
In the end, the goal is to have a winning season and return to the playoffs.
The ‘Crabs were to host cross- town rival Mainland (1-3) on Oct. 1. Visit www.daytonatimes.com for a preview and recap of that game.
Seabreeze does have winnable remaining games against Father Lopez and district 5A-7 opponents Atlantic, Pine Ridge and Orlando Bishop Moore.
The team also has a chance to win their first district title since 2007, which would allow them to host a playoff game.
“We have to play as a team for 48 minutes. We have done it for halves and three quarters. We have proved that we can play with anybody; now we just have to find out how to win,” stressed Brown.
The players also like their chances to finish strong, win and make a playoff run.
“We just have to cut down our mistakes both mentally and physically, then I think we’ll get the results we want,” said Trout-man.
Campbell added, “If we cut down the mistakes and finish the game, we can be a playoff team.”
