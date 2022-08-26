The National HookUp of Black Women, Inc. Volusia County Chapter announces the availability of their Sister to Sister Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to provide financial assistance to mature African American women in their pursuit of post-secondary education. Daytona Beach Commissioner Dannette Henry is a co-sponsor of the scholarship.
An applicant must be a returning student whose education was interrupted by family responsibilities or other personal demands and is now ready to complete college, or one who is entering college for the first time because of these factors.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and meet one of the above-mentioned criteria. To request a copy of the application, email nhbwvolusia@ gmail.com.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 10, 2022 and must be postmarked by the 10th. Mail completed application to NHBW Volusia County Chapter, Attention Scholarship Chair, Francene Barnes, P. O. Box 9393, Daytona Beach, FL 32120.
