Persons who applied for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program through Volusia County are asked to contact the county’s Community Assistance Division to update their information.
Pre-application status verification forms will be mailed to the 5,979 applicants on the waiting list on Tuesday, March 28. Applicants must complete the form and return it to Community Assistance by Friday, April 14. If an applicant does not respond by the deadline, they will be removed from the waiting list.
In addition, preference will be given to households with a disabled adult who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Households that meet this criterion should submit verifying documentation, such as a benefit award letter from the Social Security Administration or documentation from a medical professional.
For more information, call 386-736-5955 or email section8wl@volusia.org. Volusia County is not accepting new Section 8 applications at this time. The last time the waiting list was opened was March 24, 2022.
The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a federally funded rental assistance program designed to help very-low-income families, the elderly and the disabled obtain decent, safe and sanitary housing at an affordable price in the private market. Participants may choose any housing that meets the requirements of the program.
