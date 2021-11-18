Seeking 10th straight win

The Wildcats face the Rattlers on Saturday at Florida Classic
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are looking for their 10th straight win against Florida A&M University on Saturday at the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.The Wildcats have won the last nine games in the series against FAMU. Last year’s game wasn’t played due to the coronavirus pandemic. See page 6 for a story on the game and comments from Coach Terry Sims.
