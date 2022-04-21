Opening catering company is a dream come true for Chef Curtis Vreen.
Chef Curtis Vreen was all smiles the evening of April 15 while friends, relatives, family and patrons gathered during the grand opening of Vreen’s Quality Catering, LLC.
The event was festive with live music by a dee-jay, balloons, meeting and greeting, and posing for pictures.
There were also samples of cookies, cakes, brownies and other sweet treats.
“It’s a dream come true. It’s truly a blessing; a long way coming. “I’ve come from one end of MLK to another end of MLK from my past life. God does it all,’’ he said, referring to Martín Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Daytona Beach.
The Daytona native learned to cook as a child by watching his grandparents, James and Hurly Bush, who are now deceased, and his mother Marsha Bush. It was his grandfather’s cooking that really inspired him.
“My granddad had a shop next to the Tip N In called Big Mamma’s. He made the best macaroni and cheese and chicken. It wasn’t just simple. It had spices,” Vreen shared. “He fed a family of 14 children. My grandmother also made the best sweet potato pies.”
Vreen’s Quality Catering, located at 240 South Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, was formerly the Crab Stop I Seafood restaurant. The new business is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I’ll do all food, but I specialize in pastry. I’ve adopted it and it has become my thing,” said Vreen. “The building is mainly for consultations, but customers can also buy some pastries here.”
A troubled past
Vreen has come a long way and doesn’t shy away from his past.
“I was selling drugs. I was cooking drugs in the kitchen. Now I am cooking food in the kitchen,” admitted Vreen.
“I was living a rough life. I was on the corner of MLK down by South Street, Quick & Easy and all that. I also spent a year and a day in prison.”
Another motivating factor in Vreen’s life is the loss of his sister, Marchette Bush, who passed away on July 13, 2019.
Vreen said he gave his life to Christ the same month, on July Vreen also plans to employ ex-felons and give them a chance in life as well.
“I will hire them. I know how hard it was to get a job. Many get their degrees but it’s hard to get a job. Many don’t want to give ex-felons a chance,” Vreen said. “They may lack experience. I know you could be good; I was like that with no experience.”
After being given another chance, Vreen believes its instrumental that society gives not just former felons but also other out-casts a chance to succeed in life.
He stressed, “It’s very important to give folks a chance. If it wasn’t for Mr. Ross, I wouldn’t have this chance. We have to believe in somebody, including ex-felons.”
A GED, then a bachelor’s
Vreen found a mentor in businessman Oliver Ross, who owns the building that Vreen’s Quality Catering is located in. Ross also owns the Crab Stop II Restaurant at 933 West International Speedway Blvd. and is a successful businessman in other endeavors.
Ross believes in Vreen.
“Curtis Vreen is going to do great things. He will be the next successful Black entrepreneur in this town,” Ross said.
Vreen attended Seabreeze High School but dropped out before his expected 1998 graduation date. He later earned a GED.
He attended Daytona State College from 2007 to 2013 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Supervision & Management, a degree in culinary management, another associate of arts and an associate of science in Business Management.
Vreen decided to go into business for himself after working in the food industry as a chef and in other positions at establishments like the Shores Resort Club, Hyatt Park and Hooters.
“God got me here. I started doing more cooking at home than I did at work,” Vreen related.
“The Shores Resort Club showed me what I needed to know in this business from fine dining, tasting, pairing wine with food, exquisite eating, pairing deserts with food and more.”
The coronavirus pandemic also pushed Vreen toward entrepreneurship.
“COVID-19 actually helped me out. It made me focus on my dream. It shut down all the jobs. All I had was time to sit in the house and hone my skills. I actually came up during the pandemic,’’ he added.
For more information on Vreen’s Quality Catering, call 386-290-3256 or send an email to cevreen@gmail.com. The business also has a Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.