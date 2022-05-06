Mrs. Julia T. Cherry is remembered for her grace, style, intellect and humor.
Family and friends paid tribute to Daytona Times matriarch Julia Mae Troutman Cherry on Wednesday during a Celebration of Life service held at Allen Chapel AME Church in Daytona Beach.
She died on Sunday, April 24, at her Daytona Beach home at age 94. Mrs. Cherry, a retired Volusia County schoolteacher, served as the senior managing member of the company that owns the Daytona Times and its sister newspaper, the statewide Florida Courier based in Tampa.
At Wednesday’s service, she was lauded by clergy members, friends and family, including her three grandchildren, Jamal Cherry, Chayla Cherry and Charles W. Cherry III. Charles W. Cherry II, Mrs. Cherry’s eldest, presided over the service.
The grandchildren all told of Mrs. Cherry’s style, grace, humor and support of them in all of their endeavors, especially their academic pursuits.
A grandson’s salute
Jamal Cherry, the son of Dr. Glenn Cherry and Dr. Valerie Cherry, generated laughter as he told of how Mrs. Cherry loved to travel with the family and insisted on going “wherever they were going.’’
“I am grateful and blessed. We traveled across the country together,” he told the crowd gathered at Allen Chapel.
I graduated high school, she was there. I went to college she was there. I graduated college, she was there. Everywhere I went, she was there. She was just authentic and genuine,’’ he shared.
He continued, “God blessed her with a light so bright that she couldn’t contain it even if she wanted to. I will miss her. I love her and I know that I carry a little bit of her light with me.’’
Pastors give ref lections
Bishop Derek Triplett, founding pastor of Hope Fellowship Church, reflected on Mrs. Cherry as a founding church member.
“She had a smile that just made everything all right,’’ he stated.
At church services, he said, “I noticed her smile. Her tears. She cried when she was joyful. She cried when she was sorrowful.’’
They often would discuss their many travels.
“I can’t tell you all the places she has been, but I can tell you where she’s going,’’ he said.
Dr. John Paul McGee, leader of True Destiny Christian Community, also served as Mrs. Cherry’s pastor at Hope Fellowship for about five years.
He called her a “consistent, kind, sweet, gracious loving presence – not only in my life but in the entire Hope Fellowship community.’’
‘Stately, tall and beautiful’
Mrs. Betsy Hardeman with the Bethune-Cookman University Women’s Advisory Board spoke about Mrs. Cherry being a member of the organization that raises funds for students.
In putting together her reflections of Mrs. Cherry, she received input from various advisory board members. “They said the words eloquent lady, black rose, real diva, sassy dresser, strong, intelligent Black lady, stately, tall and beautiful,” Mrs. Hardeman noted.
“She was an excellent asset to our organization,’’ she added.
A touching tribute also came from Connie Stokes, Mrs. Cherry’s caregiver for the past four years. She spoke of her last days and the grace and dignity in which she passed on, giving God praise despite the pain, often stating, “Lord, I thank you.’’
“She looked up to heaven. She praised Him through all of it,’’ Stokes related.
She noted that during her time with Mrs. Cherry, there were plenty of fun times, plenty of laughter, lunch dates and trips to get their nails done.
She also expressed that every morning their days started with “praise and worship.’’
“I was her caregiver but, no, she cared for me. She was in a sense my caregiver, “Stokes shared.
She added, “She made a great impact on my life. I thank God for her being a part of my life.”
Other reflections came from Mrs. Cherry’s son, Dr. Glenn Cherry as well as her nephew, Charles A. Harper IV.
The eulogy was given by her nephew, the Rev. Dr. Charles Harper, pastor of Paradise Baptist Church in Atlanta.
Sorority tribute
On Tuesday night, a wake was held at Hope Fellowship Church. The wake culminated with a short Omega Omega service presented by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Mrs. Cherry was a Golden Life Member of the sorority and a charter member of the DeLand Alumnae Chapter.
Attendees at both services received a special 12-page Daytona Times tribute newspaper highlighting Mrs. Cherry’s life. The special section is online at Daytonatimes.com and Flcourier.com.
Mrs. Cherry is survived by three children: Charles W. Cherry II; Dr. Glenn W. Cherry (Valerie); and Cassandra Cherry Kittles (Willie); three grandchildren, Jamal M. Cherry (Sierra), Chayla C. Cherry, and Charles W. Cherry III; four nieces and nephews: Dr. Roslyn Harper, Dr. Charlyn Harper Browne, Rev. Dr. Charles A. Harper III (Evelyn), and Althea Harper; grand-nieces Bobbi A. Monroe, Charles A. Harper IV, Dr. Keri Harper, Dr. Erin Harper (Benny), Rembert Browne II (Andrea); great-grand nephews Charles A. Harper V, Cole Williams, Bennie Harper Walk, and Chandler Harper; relatives in the Troutman, Barlow and Harper families, including Andrew Collins, Wendi R. Harper, Stanley Monts, and Darnell Troutman; caregivers Connie Stokes, Peggy Cooper and Gail Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles W. Cherry, Sr., as well as her parents, Emma and Willis Troutman; sister, Bobbie Rose Troutman Harper; and brother-in law, Charles A. Harper, Jr.
Gainous Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Interment was at Greenwood Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.