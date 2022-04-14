Local judges weigh in on Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court
History was made on April 7 when the U.S. Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson will become the first Black woman U.S. Supreme Court justice when she is sworn in this summer.
She will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will officially leave the court at the end of its current term.
Local Blacks who serve or have served on the bench are delighted.
“It’s exciting. I am very excited. She has set the standard. This should inspire many to reach higher. African Americans are breaking down barriers,” said Judge Joan Anthony of the 7th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, which encompasses Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties.
Anthony was elected during the 2020 midterm election.
“It is historic. We’ve never had an African American female Supreme Court justice. She is right here from Florida and she represents common folks. She really had to work for it.”
Ketanji Brown Jackson was born in Washington D.C. but grew up in Miami.
Retired Judge Hubert L. Grimes called it an “historic moment in the evolution of America.’’
He said, “In my lifetime, we have now had a Black man elected as president, a Black woman elected as vice president and now Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“As a former judge and first Black to serve in both local courts as well as a fellow Floridian, I deem Brown Jackson becoming a justice as one of the highlights of my life,” Grimes added.
Grimes served on the bench from 1988 to 2014. He was the first Black county judge in Volusia County and the first Black judge in the 7th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.
‘A tough road’
The judges also noted that Jackson’s road to the Supreme Court was not an easy one.
“I appreciate and understand the struggle that she has endured to get to where she is,” said retired Judge Pam Fields, the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the 7th Judicial Cicuit.
“I hope the justice finds the support and encouragement that she needs to be successful at her job,’’ Fields added.
Anthony shared, “It’s a tough road. You have to be an attorney first. As an attorney, you have to mold yourself. There are standards.”
They also believe Jackson handled herself well during the confirmation hearing questioning.
“They really attacked her and tried to rattle her, but they couldn’t. I am really proud of how she handled herself,” noted Grimes.
Anthony agreed, “They grilled her and tried to break her, but she didn’t. She kept her cool. When I mentor young girls. I try to teach that it’s not the words that hurt, it’s how you react to those words.”
Inspiring young girls
Jackson’s confirmation should motivate many youngsters, especially Black girls, they related.
“People are looking at this, especially youngsters and young girls. Judge Jackson lets them know that they can do it. Just look at first-year law students. FAMU [Florida A&M University] Law School took a bus to D.C for the confirmation hearings,” expressed Anthony.
Fields added, “Young girls should know her lifetime of struggle and sacrifice brought her there. Whatever they are going through, they need to know it’s a training for greatness.”
