Local community advocate Marjorie Johnson honored
Daytona Beach resident Marjorie Johnson is a well-known community and civil rights advocate.
For years, Johnson has been a frequent presence at city commission meetings, speaking out against what she perceived as injustice, discrimination and wrongdoing.
On Tuesday night, friends and family honored her for her contributions to the community during a special dinner at Bonefish Grill in Daytona Beach.
Johnson told the Daytona Times, “It’s a wonderful honor. My motto has always been, ‘Service is the price you pay for the price you occupy.’ We must keep that going. We must let our leaders know they must do their jobs and serve our community and our young children who will be leaders of tomorrow.”
The event was put on by Volusia County Advocates (VCA), which is a community group created this year with a goal of lending a helping hand in the community.
The group plans to honor those who make key contributions to help the community. Johnson is one of its members and the group started by honoring her.
“It is time she is recognized for her extensive contributions to Volusia County. Her advocacy work speaks volumes. She speaks for those afraid to utilize their voice. VCA is encouraged to help the community. We need funding for key initiatives. We hope others join our efforts to help veterans, students and other key factors of concern in this county,” said Kimberly Mount.
Mount is Johnson’s daughter and a member of Volusia County Advocates. The group’s plan is to become a 501 © (3) nonprofit organization.
‘Voice of the people’
Those in attendance were eager to recognize Johnson’s contributions to the community.
Tony Servance is a community advocate and a member of the group.
He expressed, “Marjorie will hold you accountable. She demands a seat at the table. She does it at city commission meetings. She is the voice of the people.
She speaks up for those who can’t and won’t speak up for themself.”
Daytona Beach City Commissioner Ken Strickland, who represents Zone 2, added, “I met Marjorie several years ago at City Hall. She is always working to better our community. She even worked on three of my campaigns. I love her and wish her the best,” said Strickland.
Johnson served on the committee for the Veter-ans Memorial Bridge. She
was one of two Blacks, along with Pierre Louis, appointed by former Volusia County Councilman Josh Wagner.
She also raised funds for local youth track and field clubs to go to the Junior Olympics.
Johnson also pushed to get public comments back on the agendas and a part of city commission meetings.
“I’ve always spoken up for people to have a chance. I just want to make sure that the citizens of Daytona Beach’s voices are being heard,” said Johnson, who is a former president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP.
Boards and awards
Johnson, a Daytona Beach native, is a graduate of Campbell Senior High School.
She earned an associate degree in business administration from what is now Daytona State College. She went on to have a career in marketing.
Her home church is Mt. Bethel Institutional Baptist Church.
Johnson currently serves on the Volusia County Library Advisory Board.
In the past, she has served on the Bethune-Cookman Women’s Advisory Board; Volusia County Human Services Board; Volusia County Children & Services Board; Volusia County Human Services Board; Save Our Neighborhoods Executive Committee Board; and the Veterans Memorial Bridge Committee for Orange Avenue.
Here are just a few of the awards she has received:
- Bethune-Cookman University section of National Council of Negro Women’s Outstanding Community Service Award
- Volusia County Sickle Cell Association, Distinguished Service Award
- Florida Department of Corrections, Distinguished Service Award for speaking to inmates during Black History Month and inspiring them
Johnson is the mother of Mount, a human resources director at RMantra Solutions, and Arthur Crump, a human resources lead at the National Institute of Health in Baltimore, Maryland.
“I will continue to fight for justice for the people of this community,’’ Johnson added.
