Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Daytona Beach will present “The Clara Blue and Gloves Day” special fellowship and worship service on Sunday, March 26 at 10 a.m.
The service will honor late church member Clara Blue, who believed you should always dress your best at church, including wearing your best hat, gloves and dress or suit. The guest minister will be Blue’s son, the Rev. Elize Blue.
The church is located at 540 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
