Suspect in custody after 3 shot and killed Wednesday in Daytona.
Three people were shot and killed in Daytona Beach on Wednesday morning. Two of the victims were dead when police arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. and a third later died after being taken to the hospital.
Police identified Antoine Melvin, 43, also known as “Spoke” as the first victim. Melvin was found inside the kitchen at a home on Park Drive with gunshot wounds.
Another victim was identified as John Burch, 64, who was found with gunshot wounds across the street on Park Drive.
The third victim was identified as Patrick Lassiter, 35, who was located in the roadway on South Martin Luther King Boulevard, just south of Park Drive, according to police. He was found shot and taken to the hospital where he died.
Jerome Anderson, 38, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The Daytona Beach Police Department held a press conference relating to the shootings on Wednesday.
“This is a sad day in the Daytona Beach community. I want to commend the officers and detectives that were able to take this suspect into custody while he had a weapon in his hand,” commented Deputy Chief Jennifer Whittet.
“We have three grieving families. I don’t know what else to say. These homicides touch people. The thing that they can take solace in is that we have this suspect in custody.”
Police said that Anderson had 22 felonies but only five convictions along with 16 misdemeanors with seven convictions, including death, drug possession and violence.
Rodney Mack lives nearby and heard the gunshots.
“I heard the gunshots. I thought it was fireworks at the time. I know John Burch, I went to school with him. I saw the guy in the road. He was not responding,” said Mack.
Officer: ‘This was an isolated incident’
Police also say it was Anderson who made the 911 call, saying that he had shot someone.
He also had a gun and a cell phone in his hand when they arrived and stated that he was defending himself. Anderson also had an open warrant for aggravated battery and tampering with a witness. He now faces felony charges including three counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police confirmed an uptick in gun violence but says this is not related to others.
Whitted noted, “I want to assure everyone that this was an isolated incident. The community is not in any further danger from this incident.”
Police are looking for a fourth victim who was also shot at but believed to not be hit.
“Locating this victim is where additional charges may come from,” said Whittet.
Local Black leaders concerned
The Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP and Black Clergy Alliance also addressed gun violence during Wednesday’s press conference.
“We are concerned about the community and the rising gun violence. We expect to hold a press conference tomorrow (Thursday). We need to come together and support law enforcement in order to stop the violence. We can’t put residents and citizens at risks,” said Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president.
Rev. Dr. Victor Gooden, president of Black Clergy Alliance, added, “Our city’s population is growing. Maybe our able body force is not enough to stop crime. We don’t know what we can do, but we’ll be reaching out to help the police. As for the gun violence, enough is enough.”
