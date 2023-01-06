SHRM leader to speak in Daytona on Jan. 18

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., president and CEO of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) will be the guest speaker at the Volusia/Flagler Society for Human Resource Management’s meeting on Jan. 18.
The meeting is at 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at the Daytona Beach Airport’s Dennis R. McGee Room, 700 Catalina Drive. Taylor’s message will be on Strategies for Bridging the Skills Gap.
Taylor’s career spans more than 20 years as a lawyer and an executive with not-forprofit and for-profit organizations, including IAC, Paramount Pictures, Blockbuster Entertainment Group and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
He has served as chairman of the President’s Advisory Board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and on the White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. He is a vice chair of the Board of Trustees at his alma mater, the University of Miami; and a member of the corporate boards of Guild Education and iCIMS, Inc.
Taylor also is a weekly contributor to USA Today, a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources and a SHRM Certified Professional.
He is the author of the national bestseller, “Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval,’’ which delivers a candid and forward-thinking vision for leaders to reimagine their company cultures in a time of global upheaval and presents data-driven strategies to make the necessary foundational reset of all things work.
RSVP for the Jan. 18 meeting by sending an email to DaytonaSHRM@gmail.com. The cost is $20 for guests.
For more information, visit https://volusiaflagler.shrm. org/ or call 386.334.5445.
