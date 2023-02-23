Bike Week rolls around next week and local bikers are remembering one of their own, who was memorialized this month.
Willie “Jack” B. Irven, 88, died on Jan. 31 and a funeral was held on Feb. 11 at Hope Fellowship Church, 869 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach.
Mr. Irven was a retired supervisor with Halifax Paving where he spent 40 years.
He also was an original member of the Silver Dollar Motorcycle Club, which was a Black biker club credited for organizing many activities in the Black community.
Irven was born on Oct. 22, 1934, in Toomsboro, Georgia to Harry Stevens and Mary Water Stevens.
He was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a security guard and parking attendant.
‘Loving and caring’
Helen Tillman was Irven’s companion and caregiver.
She told the Daytona Times, “I just miss him. He was my soulmate. I miss driving him around town. I miss him being frank. He would tell you straight-forward what he thought about the situation no matter what it was.”
“He was a very hardworking, loving and caring. He would do whatever he could to help whoever he could, especially the elderly and those in need.”
In addition to his love for riding his motorcycle Irven loved assisting church members in need during church events, watching people pass by and doing community service.
At his funeral, the SunChasers motorcycle club honored him.
“It was a privilege and honor to do this. Those Silver Dollar guys are the pioneers. They are the ones that brought the Black bikers here and organized things for them back when things were segregated,” said Theodore Wolf, Jr., vice president of the SunChasers Motorcycle Club.
“The Silver Dollar Motorcycle Club was big in the community and with community service. They did a lot of things in the community. They paved the way for clubs like us, the Sun-Chasers.”
The honoring is fitting with Bike Week set for March 3-12 in Daytona Beach.
Founding members
The Silver Dollar Motorcycle club was formed in Daytona Beach on March 26, 1968 by a group of local Black bikers. The club mostly existed from 1968 to 1987.
Along with Irven, the other founding members were Henry Fudge, Joe Adams, Robert Jones, William Singleton, Aaron Gadson and J.D. Green.
Mr. Irven is survived by his two sons: Michael Irven and Tony Broxton; daughters: Mary Irven and Janet Jackson; stepson: Valgene and Charles; step-daughters: Joanne (Jim), Loretta and Michelle; godsisters: Melvee Crumiel and Mercedes Coleman; godbrother: Jerry Johnson; companion and caregiver, Helen Tillman; as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
