Simone Biles says FBI ‘turned a blind eye’ to sexual abuse

WASHINGTON — Star gymnast Simone Biles denounced the FBI for turning “a blind eye” to the sexual abuse she and other young athletes suffered at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in emotionally powerful testimony before a Senate panel Wednesday.
“It truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us and went out of its way to protect” the USA Gymnastics organization and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said Biles, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside three other women who were abused by Nassar.
“To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetuated his abuse,” Biles said, at times welling up with emotion.
Nassar was team doctor for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team for almost two decades. More than 100 women accused him of sexual abuse. He was convicted in 2017 on a variety of state and federal charges and is serving sentences that amount to life without parole.
‘Shocked and deeply disappointed’
Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney testified that she was “shocked and deeply disappointed” that the FBI failed to initially report her abuse and then lied about it. She described in graphic detail one episode of abuse when she was alone with Nassar.
“Within minutes he had his fingers in my vagina,” she said. As she recounted the assault, an FBI agent asked, “Is that all?” as if “my abuse was not enough,” she said.
“Not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said,” Maroney said. “They chose to lie about what I said and protect a serial child molester than protect not only me but other children.”
Olympian Aly Raisman and collegiate gymnast Maggie Nichols also testified at the hearing on abuse they endured from Nassar.
Senators blasted the FBI for failing to properly investigate evidence that Nassar sexually abused athletes.
