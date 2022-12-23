Volusia County residents now have another resource to assist them in finding help.
The Social Worker in the Libraries program offers residents the ability to meet one-on-one with a social worker to identify appropriate programs and services to alleviate household issues and financial burdens.
“There are so many assistance programs throughout our county, residents may not be sure which organization is best suited to help them,” said Community Services Director Dona Butler. “We’re removing the guesswork from the equation. Tell the social worker what you’re going through and your needs, and we’ll point you in the right direction.”
The social workers will provide information and referrals to various programs and services, including but not limited to, food/SNAP benefits, housing information, employment, health insurance, disability, Social Security, legal, substance abuse and mental health. The program will be available at all Volusia County’s public library branches to increase accessibility to services.
As the social workers will travel among the branches, residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment to secure a meeting at their library branch of choice.
To learn more about the program or to schedule an appointment, visit http://bit.ly/3VcOQbv, email socialworker@volusia.org or call 386-257-6036, ext. 16320.
This program is a collaborative initiative between the Volusia County Community Assistance and Library Services divisions.
