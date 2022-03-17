Motorcycle crashes and deaths mar an otherwise smooth Bike Week
Large crowds were reported citywide, including on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard (historically Second Avenue), during Bike Week.
That corridor in Daytona Beach was packed Thursday through Sunday with plenty of bikers, fancy bikes, vendors, patrons, and more.
There were motor vehicle accidents reported. Some involved motorcycles and there were fatalities. Halifax Health reported six bikers killed in Volusia and St. John’s counties.
“From a public safety standpoint, I think things went very smooth overall except for these accidents,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
Motorcyclist Miguel Menezes Madureira, 20, of New Smyrna Beach died in a crash with a pickup on Sunday. The first two motorcycle-related fatalities happened on March 5 near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Another happened on March 9 near New Smyrna Beach. Authorities responded to another motorcycle fatalities in Port Orange on March 7 and one on the same day in Palm Coast.
There were reports that on Friday night things were shut down at 1 a.m. on the Avenue.
Young explained, “We did the same thing on the beachside. The thing is on the Avenue – in addition to motorcycles – vehicles were allowed.”
‘Showing up, showing love’
The bikers who hung out along a crowded Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard reported that they were enjoying the fellowship.
A biker who only identified himself as Tank was outside the Biarritz club at 309 Pearl St., which intersects with the Avenue, on Saturday night with his brothers of Soldiers United from Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I’ve been coming here for 11 years now. It’s great. We enjoy it. We come and fellowship with other bikers,’’ he told the Daytona Times.
A biker named Stone from Miami comes to town with the Down N’ Dirty MCs. The club rented out the old Mormen Realty building on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard across from the Dickerson Center.
Stone expressed, “It’s been good. I’ve been on the Avenue. It was crowded. We are showing up, showing love and making it happen for our community. I’m here with my brothers and that means the most to me.”
Roosevelt Leonard is a 25-year Bike Week veteran who not only rides his bike but also camps near the Avenue.
Leonard emphasized, “For me it’s a way of life. I’ve been coming to both biker events here for so long. I go to several a year. I’ll go to the next one called the Biker Round Up Louisiana.”
No squabbles about gas prices
Women bikers also enjoyed themselves like Rochelle Hopewood, who was enjoying her first Bike Week.
“I love Bike Week. I am having a great time. I have only been riding for two years but my husband has for 20 years,’’ she said.
Bike Week even brings some people back home after years of being away.
Tenisha Dixon is from Daytona but has been living in Atlanta for the past 32 years. She rode her bike down and came to her first Bike Week since moving away.
She commented, “This has been a great experience. I like the atmosphere. It’s really nice, especially after being shut in from COVID for so long.”
Bikers also didn’t mind the cold weather or rising gas prices.
“No on gas because you are going to do what you want to do anyway. The weather is perfect after living in Atlanta all these years,” said Dixon.
Tank echoed, “The weather is the weather. You have to pay for gas anyway. My passion to ride supersedes the price of gas.”
Vendors did well
Bike Week is also an opportunity to make a decent buck.
Keith Robinson came from Chicago to sell T-shirts through his business, City Supplies.
“Bike Week always go well for me. I enjoy the people and the atmosphere,” commented Robinson.
One of the main ways vendors make money is by selling food.
Robert Thomas owns Hook Em Up Seafood & More, a food truck out of Jacksonville. He is a regular at Bike Week.
Thomas said, “It was OK despite the weather. We were quite busy as usual.”
Even local food businesses felt the boost.
Kiki’s Kitchen is inside the Jet Set store on Orange Avenue.
It’s both a catering and brick-and-mortar establishment that set up a tent on the Avenue.
“Despite the rain, cold and wind, especially on Saturday, it was good. I was out there both weekends and did particularly well. A lot of locals supported,” said Kendrick Flowers, owner of Kiki’s Kitchen.
Midtown Café at 536 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. was near the stage and entertainment area.
Owner Karen Eagar said, “It was very exciting. We are glad to be a part of it. This was our first Bike Week. I think it was definitely good for business.”
Bike Week organizers say that Bike Week was a success.
The Second Avenue Merchants Association (SAMA) is a non-profit that puts on biker activities on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
SAMA spokesperson Barbara Turner-Hymels stated, “Yes, it was a good Bike Week. The people have shown up despite the weather. This is the first year that we had bikers blocking the roads along this corridor.”
Patricia Heard owns Second Avenue Plaza at 560 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
“Bike Week was good. Despite the weather, the bikers came. The only gripe I have is that on Green Street they wouldn’t let vendors park along the road when they are parking on the road everywhere else,’’ she said.
