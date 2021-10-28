Sorority supports school in Haiti

Shoes, school supplies and money collected for kids in Les Cayes
The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority responded to the needs of schoolchildren in Les Cayes, Haiti, an area hardest hit by the Au- gust 2021 earthquake.
After conversing with Dr. Hanscy Seide, a cardiologist at Halifax Health and wife Sandra, the sorority vowed its commitment to public service by supporting the 150 students enrolled in Union Educators Elementary School. This school is largely supported by the Seides who pay the salaries of teachers and provide student scholarships.
The public service initiative focused on new school shoes, which was overwhelmingly met due to teamwork of the organization’s School America, Community Involvement, Social Action, and International Awareness programmatic committees.
With monetary donations from the Daytona Beach Area Chapter of Jack and Jill Associates, Dr. Sharon McCrary, Bernadette Ramsey, Dorothy Mobley, and sorority member Betsey Hardeman, more than 150 pairs of new shoes were purchased.
Delta chapter members also bought an abundance of school supplies. All were collected and dropped off at Bethune-Cookman University’s Civic Center of Engagement on Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.