Sorority to present male fashion show on Dec. 17

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will bring back its men’s fashion show on Dec. 17 at the Museum of Arts of Science Auditorium, 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach (rear of building).
The event will be hosted by Summer Knowles, an anchor with WESH 2 News. The doors will open at 1:15 p.m.; hors d’oeuvres will be served. Showtime is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $45.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a public service organization dedicated to sisterhood, scholarship and service. Its aim is to provide community programs based on the sorority’s programmatic thrust – Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the sorority’s community service projects and scholarships that are presented to deserving high school seniors in Volusia County area schools.
For more information and tickets, call 386- 320-3903.
