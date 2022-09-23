Najee Dorsey: Southern Crossroads
- Oct. 7-Dec. 23, 2022
- Museum of Art – DeLand Downtown Gallery
- 100 N. Woodland Blvd. DeLand, FL 32720
- Admission: Museum members free, non-members $5
Arts Entrepreneurship Talk with Najee Dorsey
- Wednesday, Oct. 5, 3-5 p.m.
- Museum of Art – DeLand Main Gallery
- 600 N. Woodland Blvd. DeLand, Florida 32720
- Admission is free. Seating is limited and reservations are required. To RSVP, call (386) 734-4371 or email contact@ moartdeland.org.
Artist Talk at the African American Museum of the Arts
- Thursday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.
- Noble “Thin Man” Watts Amphitheater at the African American Museum of the Arts
- 322 S. Clara Ave., DeLand, Florida 32720
- Admission is free.
Opening Reception and Gallery Walk and Talk
- Friday, Oct. 7. Reception at 5 p.m., and a gallery walk and talk with artist Najee Dorsey from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Museum of Art – DeLand Downtown Gallery 100 N. Woodland Blvd. DeLand, FL 32720
- Admission: Museum members free, non-members $10
- Reservations are appreciated. To RSVP, call (386) 734-4371 or email contact@moartdeland.org.
The Museum of Art – DeLand is an interactive visual arts museum dedicated to the collection, preservation, display, and educational use of fine arts in Central Florida. To learn more, visit www.MoArtDeLand.org or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
