U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (third from right), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (second from right) and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) participate in a stamp unveiling ceremony in honor of the late congressman and civil rights activist John R. Lewis of Georgia, in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on June 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress and died in July 2020 from pancreatic cancer. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)