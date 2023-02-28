The Mainland High School girls’ basketball team edged Plantation American Heritage 62-61 in the Class 5A state championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lakeland Civic Center in Lakeland.
The Buccaneers won their first state title in girls basketball.
Anovia Sheals led the way with 22 points while Tia Dobson added 13 points and Jordan Boddie 10 for the Bucs.
It was a long season of ups, downs, trials and tribulations for Mainland.
A full story on Mainland's championship run will appear in the March 2 issue of the Daytona Times.
