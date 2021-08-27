The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a report on Aug. 20 showing the state had a 5.1 percent unemployment rate in July. Here are county rates:

Hendry County: 7.6 percent

Hardee County: 6.8 percent

Highlands County: 6.8 percent

Putnam County: 6.8 percent

Citrus County: 6.5 percent

Miami-Dade County: 6.5 percent

Sumter County: 6.5 percent

Hamilton County: 6.4 percent

Osceola County: 6.3 percent

Polk County: 6.0 percent

Gadsden County: 5.9 percent

Hernando County: 5.8 percent

Madison County: 5.6 percent

Calhoun County: 5.5 percent

Marion County: 5.5 percent

Indian River County: 5.4 percent

Jackson County: 5.4 percent

St. Lucie County: 5.4 percent

Flagler County: 5.3 percent

Orange County: 5.3 percent

Glades County: 5.2 percent

Lake County: 5.2 percent

Levy County: 5.2 percent

Okeechobee County: 5.2 percent

Suwannee County: 5.2 percent

Taylor County: 5.2 percent

Washington County: 5.2 percent Broward County: 5.1 percent

Charlotte County: 5.1 percent

Dixie County: 5.1 percent

Escambia County: 5.1 percent

Holmes County: 5.1 percent Lafayette County: 5.1 percent

Volusia County: 5.1 percent

Jefferson County: 5.0 percent

Leon County: 5.0 percent

Pasco County: 5.0 percent Columbia County: 4.9 percent

Duval County: 4.9 percent

Liberty County: 4.9 percent

DeSoto County: 4.8 percent

Lee County: 4.8 percent

Palm Beach County: 4.8 percent

Bradford County: 4.7 percent

Hillsborough County: 4.7 percent

Gilchrist County: 4.6 percent

Manatee County: 4.6 percent

Alachua County: 4.5 percent

Seminole County: 4.5 percent

Union County: 4.5 percent

Baker County: 4.4 percent

Brevard County: 4.4 percent

Collier County: 4.4 percent

Franklin County: 4.4 percent

Pinellas County: 4.4 percent

Sarasota County: 4.4 percent

Bay County: 4.3 percent

Clay County: 4.2 percent

Gulf County: 4.2 percent

Santa Rosa County: 4.2 percent

Martin County: 4.1 percent

Wakulla County: 4.1 percent

Walton County: 4.1 percent

Nassau County: 4.0 percent

Okaloosa County: 3.9 percent

St. Johns County: 3.6 percent

Monroe County: 3.1 percent

Note: The state unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted, while the county rates are not seasonally adjusted. Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

