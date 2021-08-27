The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a report on Aug. 20 showing the state had a 5.1 percent unemployment rate in July. Here are county rates:
Hendry County: 7.6 percent
Hardee County: 6.8 percent
Highlands County: 6.8 percent
Putnam County: 6.8 percent
Citrus County: 6.5 percent
Miami-Dade County: 6.5 percent
Sumter County: 6.5 percent
Hamilton County: 6.4 percent
Osceola County: 6.3 percent
Polk County: 6.0 percent
Gadsden County: 5.9 percent
Hernando County: 5.8 percent
Madison County: 5.6 percent
Calhoun County: 5.5 percent
Marion County: 5.5 percent
Indian River County: 5.4 percent
Jackson County: 5.4 percent
St. Lucie County: 5.4 percent
Flagler County: 5.3 percent
Orange County: 5.3 percent
Glades County: 5.2 percent
Lake County: 5.2 percent
Levy County: 5.2 percent
Okeechobee County: 5.2 percent
Suwannee County: 5.2 percent
Taylor County: 5.2 percent
Washington County: 5.2 percent Broward County: 5.1 percent
Charlotte County: 5.1 percent
Dixie County: 5.1 percent
Escambia County: 5.1 percent
Holmes County: 5.1 percent Lafayette County: 5.1 percent
Volusia County: 5.1 percent
Jefferson County: 5.0 percent
Leon County: 5.0 percent
Pasco County: 5.0 percent Columbia County: 4.9 percent
Duval County: 4.9 percent
Liberty County: 4.9 percent
DeSoto County: 4.8 percent
Lee County: 4.8 percent
Palm Beach County: 4.8 percent
Bradford County: 4.7 percent
Hillsborough County: 4.7 percent
Gilchrist County: 4.6 percent
Manatee County: 4.6 percent
Alachua County: 4.5 percent
Seminole County: 4.5 percent
Union County: 4.5 percent
Baker County: 4.4 percent
Brevard County: 4.4 percent
Collier County: 4.4 percent
Franklin County: 4.4 percent
Pinellas County: 4.4 percent
Sarasota County: 4.4 percent
Bay County: 4.3 percent
Clay County: 4.2 percent
Gulf County: 4.2 percent
Santa Rosa County: 4.2 percent
Martin County: 4.1 percent
Wakulla County: 4.1 percent
Walton County: 4.1 percent
Nassau County: 4.0 percent
Okaloosa County: 3.9 percent
St. Johns County: 3.6 percent
Monroe County: 3.1 percent
Note: The state unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted, while the county rates are not seasonally adjusted. Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
