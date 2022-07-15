Statuary Fund hosts reception for donors

Nancy Lohman, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund chair, greeted major donors at a reception Tuesday night at the Florida House in Washington, D.C. The board of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund served as host of the event. The program included special guest opera performances by Dr. Ollie Watts Davis, soprano and Jacques-Pierre Molan, cello. An interpretive drama presentation by Belinda Boyd depicted Dr. Bethune. Introductions were given by Danielle Garrett.
