Statue event a time to reflect on Dr. Bethune’s life and legacy

The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune bronze statue is finally home after its unveiling ceremony at Bethune Plaza in Riverfront Esplanade Park on Aug. 18.
The 8-foot-tall, 900-pound bronze statue will be permanently displayed at the downtown park. The statue bears the names of all its major donors on the solid granite pedestal.
The event was well-attended by Bethune-Cookman University faculty, staff and alumni, local and state elected officials, local businesses, and the public.
“This is the season for Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, to reflect upon her attitude and her decisions in ways we’ve never done before. This is a season to reflect upon her womanhood, observe the dignity and manner in which she carried herself,” commented Lawrence Drake, B-CU’s interim president.
“This is a season to examine her transformative teaching style. A season not to just mention her name but to also act in a manner that will honor her unrelenting, unwavering commitment to treat each other with respect and love,” Drake added.
‘A grand celebration’
Alumni are also joyful and proud.
“We are extremely proud to celebrate the life and legacy of our esteem founder. This organization was established by Dr. Bethune in 1932. We continue to uphold, honor and give life to her legacy, said Johnny McCray, Jr., president of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association (formerly Bethune-Cookman University National Alumni Association). “We were the largest individual donor to raise funds for her statue. We raised over $100,000.”
Local elected officials reflected on the significance of the statue and legacy.
“This is truly a grand celebration for Daytona Beach and Volusia County. I am very proud to be standing in the shadows of one of our most beloved citizens, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. This statue inspires and unites us. It embodies the highest values of peace, human dignity, compassion and service to others,” expressed Volusia County Councilwoman Billie Wheeler.
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry noted, “I hope the statue’s presence in this space between the world most famous beach and the site that was a former dump, but the birth-place of Dr. Bethune’s greatest vision and dream which came to fruition in Bethune-Cookman University serve as a model of possibility.”
Completed in July
The bronze statue is similar to the 11-foot marble statue that is now in National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C.
Both of the statues were sculpted by world-renowned sculptor Nilda Comas in Pietrasanta, Italy.
The statues, completed in July, depict Bethune in cap and gown graduation gear with black roses in her right hand and a cane in the left.
The Black roses are symbolic of Bethune’s students whom she often referred to as her Black roses. The founder of Bethune-Cookman got the idea while visiting Italy where she saw Black roses in a garden.
Other speakers at the park ceremony were Robert W. (Bob) Lloyd of Brown & Brown Insurance and Florida State Rep. Tom Leak.
The Bethune-Cookman University gospel chorale performed at the ceremony.
“I am thrilled and elated that our community has come together to bring this project into fruition. There is nothing greater that our community can do than to honor our matriarch Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune,” expressed Nancy R. Lohman, chair of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund.
“I hope that all of us remember the lessons she taught us and that we pull together as a community, live harmoniously and work towards peace and love,’’ Lohman added.
