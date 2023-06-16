Even though the presidential election isn’t until 2024, political action, civil rights and social justice organizations already are equipping Floridians with information on voting as a way to fight racism, inequality and injustice.
The Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP is hosting the “Stay Woke Florida” 15-city John Lewis Rolling Bus Rally here on Friday, June 23.
There will be a program and rally from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Allen Chapel A.M.E Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Fredrick Ingram, the secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers Union, will be the featured speaker. Ingram is a Bethune-Cookman graduate.
“Florida has become ground zero for suppressing democratic principles, ideas and academic freedom. Over the past months, Florida has passed or introduced legislation that has resulted in banning books focused on inclusion education; divested state funds from schools that practice principles of diversity, equity and inclusion; and has criminalized teaching of American History,” commented Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president.
“The state has restricted other freedoms, including anti-LGBTQIA laws and proposals, penalizes parents who are supportive of their trans youth by taking them into care of the state, and have taken away women’s rights,’’ she noted.
“This is an assault on democracy in Florida. This rally will highlight our concerns. It is designed to raise the awareness and encourage the communities in Florida to stand up and fight against the suppressive actions taken by Governor DeSantis and the state legislature.’’
From Jacksonville to Miami
The rally at the church will be followed by entertainment in Joe Harris Park at 315 Pearl Street from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In the park, there will be prizes, games, food trucks, a banned book giveaway, voter registration and education, music, entertainment and more.
The “Stay Woke Florida” John Lewis Rolling Bus rally is a 15-city event scheduled from June 19-23.
Daytona is one of the 15 cities on the tour along with Jacksonville, Gainesville, Ocala, Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Miami, Fort Myers, St. Augustine, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee, Leesburg, Sarasota and Cocoa.
The “votercade’’ tour begins on June 19 in Jacksonville and ends on June 23 in St. Augustine.
The event is being spearheaded by Transformative Justice Coalition while the Florida NAACP is pushing it. Black Voters Matter, League of Women Voters, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and American Teachers Federation have also teamed up for the event.
The flagship transport for the protest is a 55-passenger coach bus named after the late civil rights activists and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
Another aim of the event is to stress what voting could mean in the state of Florida.
It also protests recent laws pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature that have defunded diversity programs, chipped away at teacher unions, shifted state funds to charter schools, imposed a six-week abortion ban and implemented laws targeting LGBTQ populations.
The event is also being happening during the week of Juneteenth, which is a holiday recognizing the end of slavery.
Bus rally schedule
Monday, June 19, Jacksonville
- 7-8:15 a.m.: Registration and breakfast welcoming program
- 9-9:30 a.m.: Juneteenth ‘Stay Woke Florida’ rolling protest kick off press conference
- 9:30 a.m.: Votercade to Tallahassee
- 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Arrival in Tallahassee, followed by a press conference, march, rally, celebration, voter registration and banned book giveaway at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
- 2:30 p.m.: Departure: Votercade from Tallahassee to Gainesville
- 5:30 p.m.: Gainesville Juneteenth reception, concert
Tuesday, June 20, Gainesville
- 8:30 a.m.: Votercade to Ocala
- 9:30 a.m.: Arrival at Ocala
- 10:30 a.m.: Votercade from Ocala to Leesburg
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Arrival at Leesburg, followed by a program and lunch
- 1-2 p.m.: Votercade from Leesburg to Orlando
- 2 p.m.: Arrival at Orlando’s Lake Lorna Doone Park
- 4 p.m.: Votercade from Orlando to Tampa
- 6:30 p.m.: Tampa program and dinner
Wednesday, June 21, Tampa
- 8-9 a.m.: Votercade to Sarasota
- 9-11 a.m.: Sarasota program, followed by votercade to Fort Myers
- 12 p.m.: Arrival at Fort Myers, luncheon
- 2 p.m.: Votercade to Miami
- 7 p.m.: Miami program and dinner
Thursday, June 22, Miami
- 10-11:30 a.m.: Morning program
- 1-2:15 p.m.: Votercade to Fort Lauderdale
- 2:30-4 p.m.: Fort Lauderdale program
- 4-5 p.m.: Votercade to West Palm Beach
- 7 p.m.: West Palm Beach dinner program
Friday, June 23, West Palm Beach
- 8-10:45 a.m.: Votercade to Cocoa Beach
- 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m.: Votercade to Daytona Beach
- 2:10-3:30 p.m.: Wreath laying in honor of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, followed by votercade to St. Augustine
- 4:30-6 p.m.: St. Augustine program
- 6-7 p.m.: Votercade to Jacksonville, followed by closing reception and party
