National education leader urges local residents to ‘stay diligent’ and vote during bus tour in Daytona.
The “Stay Woke Florida” John Lewis Rolling Bus Voting Rally Tour stopped at Allen Chapel A.M.E Church in Daytona Beach on June 23.
Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers Union, and a Bethune-Cookman graduate, gave an inspirational speech as the keynote speaker.
“Like jazz, rock and hip-hop, woke is a Black product. It is a word that has entered the mainstream. I have no problem sharing our culture with the world. I do ask that the governor use it right,’’ he explained. “Staying woke is a form of survival. It’s a threat assessment that is crucial for Black people who must stay vigilant or be caught unaware when injustice appears.’’
He added, “In Florida, it is time to get up. It is time to vote. We must have conversations in the beauty shops and barbershops. You don’t need to know every issue but know at least one. Tell them about gun laws, homeowners’ insurance, erasing of history and more.”
Ingram further stated, “Flying immigrants to other states. What kind of atrocity is that? You put folks on planes and lie to them. You tell them they are going for one reason but you just trying to get them out of the state. I got news for you, DeSantis, your people were immigrants too.”
‘Bigger than DeSantis’
The event was spearheaded by Transformative Justice Coalition. Members of the Florida NAACP, Black Voters Matter, League of Women Voters, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and the American Teachers Federation all participated.
The event protested recent laws passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature that have defunded diversity programs at public universities and colleges, chipped away at teacher unions, shifted state funds to charter schools, created a six-week abortion ban, and targeted LGBTQ populations.
“Sweeping our history under the rug is not OK. White brothers and sisters shouldn’t be OK with this either. African American history is U.S. history. You can start it in 1619, 1776, 1982 or anywhere even in 2008 with Barack Obama. You can’t change history to make it good for you. History is going to make you feel uncomfortable,” emphasized Ingram.
“It is bigger than DeSantis. If we are going to do right, we must talk about the polices that exist. The systemic racism that has always been in the fabric of American society. We don’t use as a crutch but as an awareness and woke syndrome to do what we must.”
‘We need to vote’
Spectators came from all over Florida to attend and felt the message is important.
Kristi Long came over with two friends from Orlando.
Long told the Times, “Rallying the Black vote is extremely important.
There are several laws being passed that are not to our benefit. We need to vote. That is the only way we will be able to make sure people are in office that are concerned about our welfare and addressing our concerns. Events like this are important to discuss the issues and show why voting is important.”
Also in attendance was former Florida State Senator Tony Hill. The parents of Ahmaud Arbery a Black man killed near Brunswick, Georgia in 2020, were also on hand.
Teachers were also recognized, including Rose Roland, who retiring as assistant superintendent at Volusia County Schools after 35 years with the district. Volusia County Schools’ Teacher of the Year Vonda Morris, who teaches at Spruce Creek High, was presented with an award.
Florida State NAACP Conference President Adora Obi Nweze and local NAACP President Cynthia Slater also spoke.
Bethune-Cookman University Alumni Association also presented Ingram with an award.
15-city event
Daytona was the second-to-the-last stop on the “Stay Woke Florida” John Lewis Rolling Bus rally, which was a 15-city event that began on June 19 in Jacksonville and ended June 23 in St. Augustine.
Other cities on the tour were Gainesville, Ocala, Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Miami, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee, Leesburg, Sarasota and Cocoa.
The flagship transport for the protest is a 55-passenger U.S. coach bus named after the late civil rights activist and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
There were 27 riders on it, including seven from Florida while the other 20 came from all over the nation, including Kentucky, Chicago, Pennsylvania, Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, Louisiana and Georgia.
“They came here because they realize that the hate legislation passed in Florida will spread across the country.
They stand with you to vote and stay woke,” said Daryl Jones, board chair of Transformative Justice Coalition.
The bus tour also occurred during the week of Juneteenth, a holiday recognizing the end of slavery.
The bus also made stops in town promoting voting, including Bethune Grille, the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center, the Yvonne Scarlet-Golden Community Center and others.
