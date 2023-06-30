Scores from a national standardized test show 13-year-olds dropped in their reading and math proficiency, continuing a downward trend since the COVID pandemic.
But Florida educational experts are more concerned about upcoming social studies and civics scores.
Stetson University Professor Lou Sabina says the reading and math scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress aren’t good.
Students dropped four points in reading and nine points in math this year, compared to the previous assessment during the 2019-2020 school year.
But he said for Florida kids, he’s closely watching upcoming social studies and civics scores, after recent legislation like the Parental Rights in Education and Stop Woke Act now restrict how history can be taught.
“That will impact social studies, more than any other subject area, it will impact civics.”
Sabina said the impact won’t be felt as much in the other subject areas, whose curriculum and textbooks have essentially gone unchallenged.
“So that’s really where the impact with the Woke Act and Parental Rights, it’s going to come out in social studies,” said Sabina. “It’s tough to add that to math. It really is. It’s social studies that’s going to be impacted.”
The next NAEP civics and history tests will be administered in winter 2026, with scores released that spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.