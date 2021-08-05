STILL FIGHTING AFTER COVID

A spike in COVID cases has one survivor urging others to take precautions and follow guidelines.
Nearly a year after her bout with the coronavirus, 76-year-old Ruthie Wade is still fighting.
Wade contracted COVID-19 in August 2020. Even after recovery, she doesn’t feel the same as before.
“It was horrible. I don’t wish it on anybody. I am still dealing with the side effects,” Wade told the Daytona Times. “I am going to therapy to learn how to walk again. My body still doesn’t feel the same.
“I also lost a lot of weight. I only made it through by the grace of God, doctors and my family who were with me the entire way.”
Urging vaccinations
Recent spikes in cases and hospitalizations due to new variants such as the Delta variant has pushed Wade to tell her story.
Florida reported record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Monday and Tuesday.
“I am still very concerned. It’s a killer. People are still catching it. Many have had it and don’t know it because most are asymptomatic,” Wade said. “We are going to have more infections and deaths because people aren’t taking it seriously.”
Wade hopes her story inspires others to get vaccinated and abide by social distancing guidelines.
“I lost my freedom, hope and serenity. I hope to reach the young people as well as the older ones. It is better to get the shot. It really helps,’’ she said.
In coma a month
Wade was living an active and independent life in Crescent City with her own apartment. Then her boyfriend, Larry Freeman, caught the virus.
“I don’t know how we got it. We were only going to the doctors and grocery store. It had to be one of those places where we contracted the virus. We wore masks but still got it,” said Wade.
“He got it first. He told me to go get tested. While in quarantine on the seventh day, I got sick. I was spitting up blood. I told my daughter and she told me to call the EVAC [ambulance service]. It was all downhill from there.”
The next thing Wade remembers is waking up in a hospital in Palatka.
“I woke up from a coma a month later. I thought I was in a terrible car accident,” Wade explained. “I couldn’t walk or talk. I also had a stroke and a light heart attack.”
A ‘very bad’ experience
Wade then spent a month and a half at a nursing home in Green Cove Springs followed by a month at a nursing home in Ormond Beach.
Her time in the nursing homes weren’t all pleasant.
“I was treated badly by some of the certified nursing assistants (CNAs). I told my family and they got involved. They were there and they fought for me. That is all I am going to say,’’ she noted.
The ordeal also took a toll on her family.
“It was very bad. My family came to see me just about every day,” Wade related. “Also, my daughter, whom I am living with now and who had two strokes, was also in the hospital at the same time.”
Her granddaughter Tambrina McCants, who lives in Daytona Beach, shared, “It was rough. We didn’t know if she would make it. Just seeing all that she went through. One day she’s talking, the next she has a cold, the next she was in a coma. It happened so fast. It looked like her last days; we just kept praying.”
McCants says the family lost her grandmother twice.
She emphasized, “Her heart and breath stopped twice. She was twice resuscitated but she doesn’t remember. She was in the coma.”
Family crises
McCants also had COVID herself. She noted, “I had it twice last year.
My kids were acting up and skipping school. I couldn’t do anything but pick them up. Our family had it rough with my mom and grandmother. Also, my brother had a heart attack and heart failure.”
McCants says her grandmother battled COVID for around three months. Wade now lives with her daughter Gloria McCants (Tambrina’s mother) and son-in-law Frank McCants in Pierson.
Wade has children, grandchildren and great-children spread throughout the area, including Daytona Beach, DeLand, Crescent City and Pierson.
Wants to sing
The virus also stopped Ward from singing in the choir at her church, Howard Memorial Methodist in Pierson.
“I have a soprano singing voice, and I am still working to get my voice back,” noted Wade.
She also underwent surgery to be able to talk again.
“They put a rock in my throat at a facility in Green Cove Springs. Thank God that the doctors have the technology and ability to do that procedure so that I can talk again. I am still doing therapy to walk,’’ Wade explained.
Once again, Wade wants her story to help others.
