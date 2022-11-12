On Wednesday, Daytona Beach and Volusia and Flagler Counties were bracing for Hurricane Nicole as conditions were deteriorating with wind and bands of rain.
The storm began sending pockets of rain our way as early as Monday.
Nicole, expected to be upgraded on Wednesday from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, was expected to make landfall in Florida somewhere near Port St. Lucie.
Nicole was projected to bring sustained winds of up to 60 miles per hour, up to six inches of rain and up to 3 feet storm surge along with beach erosion, possible flooding and possible power outages.
To make matters worse, area residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian, which devastated the area in September with winds up to 81 miles per hour and 26 inches of rain.
Still recovering
Nikki Rone had to leave her apartment in Palmetto Park due to Ian. Fortunately for Rone, sheand her family were able to immediately find permanent shelter.
“I know that we are not ready for another storm here in Daytona. People are still recovering from Ian. People are still displaced. Many lost everything,” responded Rone.
“People are still trying to get FEMA assistance, D-SNAP and SNAP benefits and more. There is still trash and debris on the side of the road. Many people can’t mentally go through this again.”
Margaret Harrison had to leave her home on Keech Street, which was flooded out and is now being remodeled. She is currently living in a hotel.
“I think that Daytona is not ready for another storm. People are still not in their homes. Many lost everything,” Harrison said.
“I feel that at the end of the day people that need the help the most are not getting it. I feel that FEMA is choosing to help certain people. More should be done for those down Orange Avenue and back. All we can do is prepare and pray.”
Curfew and closures
Volusia County ordered the beaches, riverside and lowland areas mandatory evacuated as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
A countywide curfew was in effect from 7 p.m. on Wednesday until 7 a.m. on Thursday.
“We want everyone to take this storm seriously,” emphasized Volusia County Manager, George Recktenwald duringn Tuesday’s County Emergency Management press conference.
Volusia County Emergency Management Director Jim Judge added, “We are taking every precaution necessary to be able to perform and protect our citizens. We are already having dangerous conditions before the storm on our coast.
The curfew does not apply to: Regular members of law enforcement Regular employees of business, industries or government entities while traveling from their jobs
All emergency workers
The Volusia County school district closed schools on Wednesday (Nov. 9) and Thursday (Nov.10). Friday, Nov. 11 is the Veterans Day holiday. On Tuesday, schools were closed for Election Day as many are voting precincts.
The following schools were open as shelters as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
- Hinson Middle at 1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach.
- Heritage Middle at 101 Parnell Court, Deltona
- Creekside Middle at 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange Creekside is a general population shelters while Heritage and Hinson are both for the medically fragile populations only (special needs).
The Daytona Beach Police Department recommended to the Daytona
Beach Housing Authority that its communities of Palmetto Park and Caroline Village evacuate. The housing authority asked residents to evacuate on Wednesday morning.
Both developments sustained flooding damage during Ian, with Caroline Village being under deep water for days and having rescues.
Schools, government offices closed
The City of Daytona Beach closed its offices, parks and community centers at noon on Wednesday.
Volusia County offices and libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday. Additionally, the following offices and services will be closed Thursday and
Friday: Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, Property Appraiser’s Office, Tax Collector’s Office and court facilities.
Daytona Beach International Airport closed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The airport was scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Passengers should check with their airlines for updates to flight schedules.
Daytona State College closed because of the storm and will re-evaluate on Friday, Nov. 11.
Stetson University moved to online learning on Wednesday Bethune-Cookman University issued a safety update for its students online on Wednesday. It was already scheduled to be closed on Veterans Day.
Evacuees seeking accommodations on the mainland side of Volusia County can visit the following link: https://www.daytonabeach.com/places-to-stay/hotels/near-daytona-international-speedway/. In addition, Visit Florida has activated the Emergency Accommodations Module on Expedia.com to provide real-time hotel and lodging availability for impacted Floridians and visitors.
For additional information related to the storm, visit volusia.org/PIN or call the Citizens Information Center at 866-345-0345.
