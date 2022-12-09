Storms lead to remains of shipwreck

Archaeologists with the state uncovered what appeared to be remains of a wooden-hulled shipwreck from the 1800s. A team of archeologists from St. Augustine visited the beach area on Daytona Beach Shores on Tuesday where the debris was found. The ship’s length was estimated to be about 80 to 100 feet and 20 to 25 feet wide. Erosion from recent storms led to the discovery. The archeologists say there are no plans to remove the ship but do wood sample tests.
PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM
