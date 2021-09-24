Strickland and McDermott in runoff for Zone 2 seat

Ken Strickland and Larry McDermott received the most votes in Tuesday night’s special Daytona Beach city commission Zone 2 primary election.
The two move on to the general election on Nov. 2. Strickland received 35.4% of the vote while McDermott garnered 34.2%.
In Volusia County, both county and municipal offices are non-partisan, which means any candidate who receives 50% of the vote plus one during the primary wins the seat and there is no vote in the general election. Since none of the candidates reached 50%, the top two candidates will face off in November.
“Well, it’s time to go to work.
We can’t rest now. We have to start raising money again and getting out speaking to voters. We have to understand that votes will beat money. We can’t worry about money. We’ve got to get out and do the work and get voters to vote,” Strickland said.
McDermott stated, “Wow. This is my first time running for anything. The election process is new to me. I’m very happy to be acknowledge. I’ve been campaigning and meeting some nice people. Now we’ve got to get out and work some more.”
Strickland received the most votes, but just 13 more than Mc-Dermott. The canvassing board was to certify the results on Thursday night with no changes expected.
Servance and Gray respond
Life skill services coordina- tor Tony Servance (20.2%) and retired firefighter Kristine Gray (10.1 %) were also on the ballot.
The Zone 2 seat became avail- able after the commission voted for a special election last month to replace Commissioner Aaron Delgado who stepped down in July after purchasing a home in another part of the city.
McDermott raised the most money, just under $27,000. Strickland raised $4,550.
Servance was the only Black candidate and Gray the only female candidate.
“I feel that I ran a good campaign. I do a lot in the community. I just have to continue to support the neighborhoods, community and Daytona to make it better. I feel one day I’ll get my chance to serve,” responded Servance.
Gray shared, “I learned a lot. It takes a little bit of money to put yourself out there a little more. I have a lot more learning to do on how to get out to the people a little bit more.”
They weren’t ready to support another candidate as of the Daytona Times’ deadline.
“I have not made any decision on that,” said Gray.
Servance echoed, “At this present time, I am not endorsing any candidates.”
Candidates’ platform
Strickland, 67, is a retired maintenance technician and entrepreneur.
He wants transparency and accountability in City Hall, improvements for Votran and infrastructure, including flooding, lighting, streets and sidewalks in both Midtown and beachside.
McDermott, 70, is a retired vice president for Intercoastal bank. He is a graduate of Seabreeze High. McDermott supports local business, safe streets and quality services.
Strickland likes his chances. “My chances are just as good as his. We got the most votes here. I don’t see why we can’t in November. We’ve got to keep chopping wood and get a lot of boots on the ground,” expressed Strickland.
McDermott also thinks he’s the best man for the job.
“You never know what’s going to play out. I think we have to increase the voter’s interest. I think it’s going to be really close. We’re going to campaign for every vote,’’ McDermott said.
Voter turnout was low. With 6,800 registered voters in Zone 2, only 1,084 voted.
At the predominantly Black precinct, there also was a low showing.
At Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, that voting precinct had just 66 people voted on Tuesday.
There were 775 mail-in ballots with 67 of those being from Black voters.
Servance noted, “Based on the design of Zone 2 on the mainland and beachside, we have to get our Black voters out to vote.”
Register by Oct. 4
The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 4.
Voting locations for the primary and general elections are precinct #607, Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave.; and precinct #619, Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd.
Vote-by-mail requests can be made in person or by phone at the Supervisors of Elections Office at 1750 S. Woodland Ave. DeLand, by calling 386-736-5930 or online at www.volusiaelections.org.
Mail-in ballots must be in the Supervisors of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. They can be delivered in person or mailed postage free.
The deadline to register to vote for mail-in ballots is 10 days be- fore the election. There is no early voting period.
