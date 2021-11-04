Strickland wins Zone 2 city commission seat

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 62F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.