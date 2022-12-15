According to data from the Institute of Educational Sciences, schools are still feeling the aftershock of the pandemic, with children struggling to return to school as they knew it before 2020.
Nearly two years after students returned to the classroom, there are still concerns – from staffing shortages to learning loss after schools were forced to shut down for an entire school year.
Whether their child attended a public, private or charter school, families are feeling the same way. Some parents say they are finally gaining their footing in the second school year after the shutdown, but there is still a long way to go.
Kim Jackson, a single mom in Broward County, said it was a struggle to keep two elementary students and her high schooler on task and engaged during at-home learning. With their charter school only able to give her two laptops for three students, she had to find a way to keep everyone on task while working a full time job. Going back to the classroom in 2021 was a relief, but the first year back to in-person was a challenge.
“It was tough,” she said. “They had gotten out of the habit of having a teacher [full time]. They had gotten lazy.”
Jackson,whose children attend Somerset Prep Charter School in North Lauderdale, said their struggle showed up in their grades when they returned to in-person learning.
“My student who was normally making A’s and B’s, got C’s and D’s,” she said. “And my daughter got F’s.”
Rolando Torres Jr., a dad of four in the Tampa Bay area, said he could definitely relate.
During the pandemic his students had laptops and a tablet they already had access to at home. He struggled to keep them engaged and find ways to help with multiple subjects. But while he was ready for his children to return to school, he worried about how they would readjust as they headed back to a more traditional school environment.
“It was really hard getting them back on track,” he said. “Kids being out of school for that long, they lose social skills, how to concentrate. It was difficult.”
The homeschool experience
The experience was a little different for Daytona Beach’s Camille Holder-Brown and her children. Already a homeschool family before COVID, things were mostly status quo for her family.
“It wasn’t adrastic change for my family,” Holder-Brown told the Daytona Times. “Learning for us, it’s pre-dominantly a little bit of formal instruction, using books and computers, but our main form of learning is real life in our environment.”
And although things were almost normal in her home in the height of COVID, she can relate to what other parents experienced once school was back to inperson learning. Holder-Brown enrolled her children in public school for the first year while she worked on building her business.
She said while her students seemed to enjoy the experience, it was a challenge.
“Kids would come and go, and often school would get canceled without notice because someone was exposed,” Holder-Brown said.
And like other parents, her children would come home exhausted as they worked to navigate in-school learning and all of the changes and guidelines because of COVID.
Lost momentum
For Jackson and Torres, not only was it difficult to get back to some normalcy in the classroom, they also believed their children lost a lot of momentum after a year away, and it seemed as though they almost needed to start with content from 2020 before tackling 2021.
“When they returned to school, I definitely felt like they were behind,” Torres said.
Jackson said her twins returned to school as fifth graders worried about passing their standardized tests to be able to move to sixth grade. And her son, returning to in-person learning as a junior in high school, needed to get ready for the ACT and SAT college entrance exams.
And while her twins passed and her son was able to get through his college
entrance exams, none of them felt as though they were as prepared as they needed to be.
“My son is usually a very good test taker,” Jackson said. “But he was very disappointed in his ACT and SAT scores. The engagement for him was very important. He needed a teacher there to give feedback. He didn’t get a chance for any of that.”
Now a senior, her son is prepping to retake the exams, hoping that with another year of in-person learning, he can boost his scores.
Jackson does say things are getting better in year two. But she can’t imagine how even more challenging virtual learning would have been if her children were in public school, with teachers forced to deal with much larger class sizes.
“It’s the ratio,” she said. “It’s so many students. I just can’t think about having to teach that many students online.”
Torres said he understands Jackson’s concerns. His children started the pandemic as public school students but now attend Grant Park Christian Academy, a private school in Tampa.
He said even though he was ready for a return to in-person learning and they were working to try and help the kids get back into a routine, the chance to attend a private school with a curriculum they believed in and more staff to work with their children, was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.
At first, there was a learning curve, with his children a bit behind those who were already attending the school before COVID, but they caught up quickly and he said, he has seen an improvement in their learning.
“I definitely saw an improvement in my oldest, coming home and doing her homework,” he said.
Instilling a love of learning
For Holder-Brown, 2022 meant back to homeschooling and the environment she says is best for her children who often had trouble with sitting in a classroom for the school day, when they are accustomed to a style of learning that was more hands-on and varied.
“The biggest thing that I try to instill in my six children is a love of learning,”
she said. “I raise my children to be very independent. I can’t compete with a computer with no supervision, children get sidetracked, so I stick to book-work and being out and about at museums, hands-on projects and more.”
Many parents said they believe everyone – homeschool, public, private or charter, did their best during a difficult time that no one ever expected; and they know it was hard on the teachers and the students, whether virtual or inperson.
“It was a tough time for everyone,” Jackson said. “I wish more could have been done to help the teachers and the students get back into the rhythm. It was a lot to just jump back in.”
