Summer camp scholarships are available to income-eligible children through Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division.
Families with children entering first through sixth grades and ages 5-12 are eligible; 5-year-olds must have completed kindergarten before camp begins. Children up to age 17 attending approved special needs camps are eligible.
Scholarship awards are based on income-eligibility and will be awarded according to funding availability.
Scholarship applications will be accepted electronically and by mail or hand delivery beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, April 11.
For detailed information on the documents required for submission, visit https://www.volusia.org/scs.
To submit an electronic application, visit www.volusia.org/community_assistance/applications. Applications may be submitted by mail or hand delivery to the Community Assistance Division, c/o Anslee Holland, 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.
Faxed or incomplete applications will not be accepted.
For more information, call Anslee Holland at 386-736-5955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.