Registration is open for the Daytona Beach Gym-

nastics summer session.

The session runs July 11 to Aug. 19 and is avail-

able for boys and girls preschool to teen. Athletes will

learn proper technique, teamwork and the basic fun-

damentals of gymnastics in a fun environment. Class-

es are offered at Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N.

Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.

Classes offered include:

  • Twinkle Stars

Independent Preschooler 3&UP

  • Beginner and Advanced Classes

Boys & Girls Gymnastics Beginner/Advanced 5&UP

Rising Stars Girls 4&UP

Evening Stars Girls 5&UP

Teen & Pre-teen Gymnastics/Tumbling 10&UP

  • Pre-Teams and Teams

Shooting Stars

AAU Team

For more information, visit www.codb.us/activities or call 386-671-3561.

