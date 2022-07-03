Registration is open for the Daytona Beach Gym-
nastics summer session.
The session runs July 11 to Aug. 19 and is avail-
able for boys and girls preschool to teen. Athletes will
learn proper technique, teamwork and the basic fun-
damentals of gymnastics in a fun environment. Class-
es are offered at Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N.
Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
Classes offered include:
- Twinkle Stars
Independent Preschooler 3&UP
- Beginner and Advanced Classes
Boys & Girls Gymnastics Beginner/Advanced 5&UP
Rising Stars Girls 4&UP
Evening Stars Girls 5&UP
Teen & Pre-teen Gymnastics/Tumbling 10&UP
- Pre-Teams and Teams
Shooting Stars
AAU Team
For more information, visit www.codb.us/activities or call 386-671-3561.
