SURFSIDE, Fla. – Search crews working through harsh weather have recovered one more victim from the rubble of Surfside condo collapse, authorities announced Tuesday morning.
On the 20th day since Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed in the middle of the night, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporter 95 people have been confirmed dead. Of the victims, 85 have been identified.
Torrential downpours forced county crews to pump water out of the lower levels of the collapse site Monday afternoon and evening, the mayor said. The weather has at times stalled a dual-track effort to recover human remains while preserving forensic evidence that can help investigators understand what led to the building’s failure.
Despite the complications from rain, the scope of the human toll is coming into clearer focus each day. Fourteen people are potentially unaccounted for — a number that has decreased while detectives audit a list of missing people throughout the search effort. There are people who are deceased who may be on the list of the missing, but it is taking time to identify the human remains being uncovered, a meticulous process that relies heavily on the work of the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s office.
“This work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time, and although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time,” the mayor said.
Officials also announced Tuesday would be the last regularly scheduled in-person press conference to provide updates on the search a few blocks from the collapse site.
