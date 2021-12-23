Survey: 1 in 4 Christmas gatherings descend into drunken arguments

A new survey revealed how often Christmas family gatherings descend into drunken arguments.
Christmas is coming, and arguments are sure to follow, according to a new survey from American Addiction Centers.
More than 3,400 people across the country responded to the survey.
The survey says alcohol is present in nearly 40% of family arguments during the holiday and cited politics as the leading cause of verbal altercations.
In Florida, nearly one in four family gatherings involve drunken arguments.
It’s a few points higher than the national average of 21%, according to the survey.
Delaware leads all states with 1-in-3 drunken arguments.
Hawaii boasts only 5% of drunken family arguments over the holidays.
Other causes for verbal warfare include annoying extended family members, money, and people taking holiday games too seriously.
Only 3% answered that cooking was a reason to argue.
