Suspect in shooting of officer to be extradited to Volusia

A man charged with the first-degree attempted murder of a Daytona Beach police officer soon will be extradited to Volusia County.
On Tuesday, Othel Wallace, 29, waived his right to a formal extradition hearing in a courtroom in Dekalb County, Georgia.
As of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, Wallace was still in custody there.
Wallace is accused of shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor, 26, in the head on June 24 in the 100 block of Kingston Ave.
Officer Raynor has spent three years on the force. He is still in critical condition at Halifax Hospital.
June 26 arrest
After a 56-hour manhunt law enforcement was able to get Wallace in custody. He was arrested early in the morning on June 26 by a multi agency task force that included three members of the Daytona Beach Police Department.
“I’m thrilled to announce his arrest. We’re glad that this came to end in a peaceful manner,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young during a press conference at police headquarters that day.
“I want to thank everyone behind me and all those who executed this warrant and worked tirelessly since this mess occurred.”
A search warrant was served on a three acre property outside of Atlanta by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security, Georgia State patrol and Dekalb County police.
“The technology and surveillance used to make the arrest was phenomenal,” Young noted.
Had weapons, ammunition
When arrested, Wallace was said to be in possession of several weapons, including two rifles.
“In a treehouse with Wallace were multiple flashbangs, body armor, two rifles, two handguns and boxes of ammunition,” Young noted.
Wallace was also reported to tell law enforcement, “You guys know who I am. You know what I am capable of. It could be a lot worse.”
There was a $200,000 reward out for anyone with information leading to his arrest. The reward was increased quickly increased from $100,000.
An investigation is ongoing.
Florida’s 7th District State Attorney R.J. Larizza’s Office will handle the case.
Prayer vigil, fundraiser
Initial body cam footage released to the media showed Raynor approaching Wallace, asking him if he lived at the address.
The officer was responding to a suspicious activity call.
The DBPD says that area of Kingston Avenue. has had increased reported crime, specifically weapons complaints, aggravated assault and narcotics.
On the day of the shooting, the Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance and Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP held a prayer vigil for Raynor at Halifax Hospital.
On Wednesday, the Daytona Beach Tortugas Minor League Baseball team announced that it is raising funds for Raynor’s family during their Independence Day homestand.
From July 2 through July 4, the team will have a silent auction along the concourse behind home plate.
Fans also can donate through the team’s website www.daytonatortugas.com.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Raynor.
