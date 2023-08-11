Tax collector launches ‘Kids Tag Art’ to support elementary school art programs

When the new school year begins next week, fifth graders at Sugar Mill Elementary School will be the first participants in Volusia County’s Kids Tag Art program (KTA). Coordinated by the Office of Will Roberts – Tax Collector, KTA is a successful program that integrates fundraising with the practical application of license plate art and creative inspiration.
“We are excited to join forces with other Florida tax collectors in supporting arts education,” said Will Roberts, Volusia County tax collector. “This is an opportunity to raise much-needed funding for arts education while also teaching students about the State’s specialty license plate program.”
In the art room, the program begins with a lesson about Florida’s specialty license plates including how plate sales benefit specific organizations. Art teachers extend the lesson by working with students to design a vanity plate that expresses a cause that interests the student.
“Arts education can help to develop well-rounded learners and eventually excellent employees,” Roberts added. “Arts instructions builds a host of skills and also develops techniques that are necessary for children to present their work throughout their student career and beyond into their eventual careers.”
For the KTA inaugural year, the office is partnering with the art program at Sugar Mill Elementary School in Port Orange. Parents and the community will have the opportunity to purchase the student-created plates. All proceeds from plate sales will go back to the school’s art program.
Program partners
The tax collector’s office also has partnered with FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools to garner financial support from the community. A tax collector team member will develop community sponsorships. FUTURES Foundation will ensure all net proceeds are sent directly to participating art programs.
Fourteen other elected tax collectors across the state also partner with local schools to educate students about Florida’s specialty license plate program and to raise much-needed revenue earmarked for the arts.
The 2023-2024 school year will be used to refine the educational and fundraising processes that are part of Kids Tag Art. Dozens of additional schools will be invited to participate in Volusia’s KTA over the following three years.
On May 15, 2018, Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a resolution recognizing the Florida Tax Collectors’ Kids Tag Art program for “its dedication to classroom arts education.”
Businesses and community leaders interested in supporting Volusia’s elementary school art programs through a Kids Tag Art sponsorship may find more information online at vctaxcollector.org/art. The sponsorship deadline is Sept. 28.
