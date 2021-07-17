Telling their stories through their art

Quilting group to showcase their work at DeLand museum
For centuries, African Americans have used quilts as a way to tell stories about their heritage, culture, past, lives and experiences.
Quilt making also has been a way for Black Americans to tell family histories. A quilt display that all quilters and art lovers can enjoy is on its way to Volusia County.
“The Story of Quilters of Hannibal Square” will take place at the African American Museum of the Arts, located at 325 South Clara Avenue in DeLand, on Saturday, July 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Preserving Black heritage
The Quilters of Hannibal Square are a group of quilters out of Winter Park, near Orlando. They hold weekly quilting classes at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park.
The center specializes in preserving African American heritage in Winter Park’s historic westside.
The group is led by the renown quilter Lauren Austin.
“We are bringing them here because, I know of Lauren (Austin) and her work. She is a well-renowned quilter in Central Florida,” said Mary Allen, executive director of the African American Museum of Arts.
“Lauren is also great at instructing people on how to make quilts and how to use quilting equipment.”
‘Quilters are artists’
The Quilter of Hannibal Square is a group of nine women quilters.
Along with Austin are Marva Sloan, Pamela Edwards, Doretha Smith, Pam Busey, Lisa Moore, Linda Alexander, Billie McCray and Shelley L. Abdur-Rahman.
Their quilts will be displayed at the museum throughout the first week of October. It will consist of various quilts depicting, life, art, culture and more. Every quilt is different.
When seeing the quilts, people can expect to see the work of artists.
“Quilters are artists. Some people don’t see them as artists, and they don’t always see themselves as artists, Mbut they are artists. A quilt is a work of art,” said Allen.
Making quilts is also an art that connects people.
“Quilting brings people together. People who quilt enjoy coming together to do so. Quilting is a form of communication and telling a story or telling your story. Each quilt has a story to tell, and each quilt tells its own story to tell,” said Allen.
Despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions by federal, state and local governments, coronavirus cautions are still in place at the museum.
Masked event
People attending the exhibit are being asked to wear masks as well as to take safety and preventive considerations.
“People are still cautious and not everyone is comfortable, but we want everyone to feel safe,” added Allen. “We will also open the amphitheater to deal with overflow so that there is additional space if it gets crowded.”
The COVID-19 pandemic also kept quilters away from each other for an extended period of time.
On the flip side, it could provide quilters inspiration for new stories in their quilts.
“It’s great they get to be together after COVID kept them away. Maybe some of the quilts will tell stories,” said Allen.
Bringing people together
The museum says that everyone who comes to see the exhibit can expect to see a great display.
Allen emphasized, “You will see a group of talented quilters with particular skills who are comfortable being together.”
The African American Museum of Arts is a non-profit organization that collects, preserves, exhibits and promotes African American and Caribbean art. It promotes multicultural artistic excellence and promotes educational, historical and cultural opportunities for all, specifically African Americans.
For more information, contact the museum at 386-736-4004. Information on the Quilters of Hannibal Square can be found by visiting www.hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org/story-quilting-class.html.
