Temporary housing programs available for displaced residents

Volusia County announced on Monday that temporary housing programs are available for Hurricane Ian survivors.
Various temporary housing assistance programs are available to Hurricane Ian victims through FEMA and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM).
The eligibility criteria and the type of temporary housing assistance differ for both organizations, but the baseline requirements are that the resident’s home is no longer habitable due to Hurricane Ian and they were living in Volusia County at the time of the storm.
In a statement, Volusia County Emergency Services Director Jim Judge, “If your home is not safe for human habitation, you’re living in your car or staying with a relative or friend because of Hurricane Ian, please apply as soon as possible.
“Give our state and federal partners the opportunity to see what assistance may be available to you. The safety of our residents is always our top priority,’’ he added.
To submit an application to FEMA or obtain a FEMA registration number, which is required to apply for FDEM’s programs, visit disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, call 800-621-3362 or visit the Disaster Recovery Center at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.
Residents can learn about and apply for temporary housing assistance offered through the FDEM at ianrecovery.fl.gov or by calling 800-892-0948.
The deadline to apply for any assistance, including temporary housing, as a result of Hurricane Ian is Jan. 12.
