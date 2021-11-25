Teretha Kittles to be laid to rest on Nov. 27

Families and friends of Mrs. Teretha Kittles will celebrate her life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 705 S. Caroline St., Daytona Beach.
Mrs. Kittles passed away on Nov. 21 at Advent Health of Daytona Beach. She was 82 years old.
She was born in Belleville, Florida, to the late Gussie and Will Simmons, on Feb. 8, 1939. She graduated from J.R.E. Lee High School.
On Aug. 8, 1961, she married Otis Kittles, now deceased. She moved from St. Petersburg to Daytona Beach.
Mrs. Kittles was a domestic worker and cafeteria worker. She enjoyed watching sports, cooking, and spending time with family. She was a member of Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Willis; brothers, Arthur James Horn- er and Hosea Horner; and sisters, Lillian Smith and Rutha Mae Barton.
Survivors include sons, Arthur Lee Kittles (Cookie), Paul Kittles, James Kittles (Dawn), all of Daytona Beach, Willie Ray Kittles (Cassandra), Port Orange, and Eugene Phillips (Andrea) Panama City; daughters, Jennifer Sweeting (Trevin), Atlanta, Georgia, Jacqueline Mitchell (Dwayne), Atlanta; and Vivian Williams (Rufus), Houston, Texas; 13 grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, five brothers- in-law; six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, 804 Dr. McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach.
A public viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Daytona Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.