Thanksgiving meal assistance still available

Pastor and agency are encouraging residents to help provide food for those in need.
Time is running out for Thanksgiving assistance but there are still some options available for those in need of a meal.
Local social service and religious organizations are hard at work assisting the homeless, poor and other families in need with a holiday meal.
The Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance has no Thanksgiving Day activities planned; only individual churches are providing meals.
Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Fremont Ave., is having a Thanksgiving Day Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.
“We invite the community out to brunch free of charge. It’s important for the community to work together and do what it takes for everyone to be able to have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” said Derrick Harris, pastor of Master’s Domain.
“We as Christians are obligated to help the less fortunate whenever we can even during the holidays,’’ he added.
‘Help churches’
Local Black churches like Master’s Domain have seen the need for assistance in the community during the coronavirus pandemic but also see a way that the community can help churches.
“Many should go and help the churches who help the community. During the pandemic, many churches were closed, and many closed down for good. Usually, it’s the churches go out in the community. Our church was fortunate because we did services outside in the parking lot,” explained Harris.
“We ask the community to come and help churches so that churches can go and bless the community with a helping hand. Donate time, money and resources to the causes churches have in place to help people in the community.”
More than dinner
Halifax Urban Ministries (HUM) will have its Bridge of Hope Hot Meal program for the homeless at 316 North Street on Thanks- giving Day at noon.
The meal will include turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dessert and beverages.
“We are preparing for our Thanksgiving activities and getting everything ready,” said Donna Dooley, director of Operations for Halifax Urban Ministries.
Also, that day the homeless will receive gift bags with items such as blankets, hats, sanitizers and first-aid kits.
“We usually give them out later, but it has been cold lately. The shelters don’t open up until it gets under 40 degrees, but these items are needed,” stated Dooley.
Donate food
It is too late to sign up for Thanksgiving baskets which HUM has partnered with the Basket Brigade to provide for 587 local families in need, but people can still donate food items.
Food items can be dropped off HUM’s main office at Hope Place at 1340 Wright Street on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or any of the HUM pantries.
HUM will also provide meals for 32 unaccompanied youth at its Hope Place shelter and 20 veterans living at Barracks of Hope at 605 N. Seagrave St. which is their Veteran’s Affairs assisted living facility.
In addition, Halifax Urban Ministries partners with the school district and other organizations to provide 400 bags a week to children at 23 schools.
“We also, donated 300 bags of groceries a week to those in need over the past two weeks,” expressed Dooley.
“We are doing all we can to help with food, especially with the rise in prices of food. It’s really a big help. High food prices are making it harder for those in need.”
For HUM locations and services or to donate or volunteer, visitswww.halifaxurbanministries.org.
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 129 N. Halifax Drive in Daytona Beach will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner on Thanksgiv- ing Day from noon until 2 p.m. Once again, the meal will be takeout only.
