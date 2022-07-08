The Chelsey Williams family reunite in Daytona Beach

IT’S FAMILY REUNION TIME!
Families are eager to gather in person after two years of cancelled reunions and large gatherings because of the pandemic. Daytona, with its world-famous beach, is a popular spot for families to reunite and reminisce. The Second Annual Chelsey Williams Family Reunion was held June 24-26 in Daytona Beach. More than 85 family members from around the country attended. The weekend included plenty of activities for the young and young at heart.
