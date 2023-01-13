‘The Final Chapters’ centers on women and ‘midlife metamorphosis’

Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, many people participated in nostalgic activities and went to familiar places where they celebrated growing up and growing closer to those around them.
Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” the series that ends the movie franchise created by director Malcolm D. Lee, could’ve been the cozy socks around the TV fire in the households of certain Black Gen Xers.
Since its launch with 1999’s “The Best Man,” the actors and characters have grown with their target audience from young adulthood to middle-aged professionals. The relatability of the characters from the film and its 2013 sequel “The Best Man Holiday” has led to groups of friends identifying members in their own personal cliques by which one corresponds to a member in the cast.
Is someone a Jordan? Uber capable, ambitious, in charge. A Harper? Artistic, single-minded, career focused. Or even a Lance? Alpha male dealing with life’s changes and raising kids in 2022.
The cast includes almost all of the original actors: Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as Candy, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Nia Long as Jordan and Harold Perrineau as Murch.
The series, which debuted Dec. 22 and takes place a few years after “Holiday” in the characters’ timeline, catches up with the cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in what the show is calling “a midlife crisis meets a midlife renaissance.”
“The impetus for writing ‘Best Man’ was the opportunity for upwardly mobile, educated, successful or aspirational Black folks — middle-class Black folks — to see themselves reflected on the screen. So, the chemistry between the actors and the characters feels very familiar and real and authentic,” says creator, writer and director Malcolm D. Lee.
“They deal with some very real-world feelings, situations and complexities that I think people appreciate. People want to keep revisiting these characters because they know them, they are them, or they have friends that are them.”
Bigger, better, different
With successful sequels, the conventional thinking is that there must be something new added. Bigger. Better. Different. Even with themes of aging, tolerance with your kids, career transitions and more, a subtle change of storytelling perspective might be the most noticeable difference.
Executive producer Dayna Lynne North came into a situation and onto a set that had 20 years of friendship and a couple of successful movies weaved into it. North was a fan of the franchise and had been inspired by its representation of relationships.
“When we met, I told (Malcolm Lee) that I very much relate to these characters. I relate to that idea of friends who love each other but can also have those moments of life. ‘You get on my nerves, but I still love you,’” says North.
Despite the love, North did come in with a critical eye.
A veteran of television, having worked on series such as “Veronica Mars” and “Insecure,” North also understood that in the transition from a two-hour feature to an eight-episode series, stories would need to expand. This also gave her and Lee the opportunity to “step back and, in this iteration of the franchise, (ask) ‘How can we open up the women’s stories?’”
“(Lee) wanted to write a romantic comedy from a Black man’s point of view. That was the whole reason he wrote ‘The Best Man.’ It’s right there in the title, right? He wanted to create it in an era of ‘Love, Jones’ and ‘Waiting to Exhale’ and those kind of films for men,” says North.
“But for me, coming into it as a Black woman, I had always felt like the women were just counterparts to the men’s story. They rode side saddle, and the women in the franchise, to me thus far had kind of been written as bit parts while the men’s stories were centered.”
New energy, perspective
The actors felt the new energy in the storytelling, and North’s physical presence was also helpful as the show continued to develop during filming.
“It was really great having her on set. I love Dayna because she was a great new sound in our ears,” says Perrineau. De Sousa also noticed the emphasis on the women’s story lines and was a part of making it happen. She approached Lee and expressed that it was “really important to me this time around that [he] show a full woman, a full human being with all dimensions of light and character” for her role.
Besides the focus on women, the series delves into life transitions that affect most people in their 40s and 50s — raising kids/young adults, career adjustments, health concerns and even reevaluating relationships. Each iteration of “The Best Man” followed the characters through their growing pains, and “The Final Chapters” will continue that.
In this era of sequels and prequels and streaming breakouts, it’s unexpected that this would be the end for a franchise that may have been given a bit of new life with the series. Lee has made it clear, though, that this is it for the ‘Best Man’ cinematic universe. For the creators and cast, the end was, in a word, satisfying.
