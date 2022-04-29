‘The mood is great’ for spring football

Local teams started practice this week; jamboree is in May
There is excitement, optimism and hope in the air this week as high schools get in gear for football.
Spring football practice began on Monday. Full contact (in pads) practices are not allowed until Saturday, April 30 but local coaches are excited.
“It was a good first day. There was some good energy. There was a lot of good energy. We worked hard. There were a lot of positives,” responded Patrick Brown, Seabreeze High’s head football coach.
Halifax Academy Head Coach William Bell echoed, “Attitudes have definitely changed and are more positive. Guys are buying into the system and working really hard. The mood is great.”
Although the real football season is not until the fall, spring football is a huge deal and the building stone toward the fall.
“Spring gives you a chance to really evaluate your guys going into the summer. You get transfers over the summer but you get to evaluate and develop your guys that you have on hand,” expressed Bell.
“Brown noted, “It’s really big for us for a development standpoint. We try to mirror a college program as much as possible. It also is kids jockeying for positions. It prepares them for the upcoming fall camp, practices and season.”
Benefits of spring ball
Spring football is also beneficial for giving extra training, practice and preparation time.
“Some of the top high school and college programs in the country are in states that get to play spring football including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, etc. They have great players but they also get to get more practice with spring season to develop their talent,” expressed Brown.
Spring football practice ends with a spring game or jamboree in May. Spring games are with two teams playing each other while jamborees have three to four teams playing each other for a half.
Although they want the win coaches will use spring games as a measuring tool.
“We don’t buy too much into the score, but we are using it to evaluate our programs. We see where we are and what we need to build upon,” said Bell.
Teams will next get together during training camp in August before the start of the 2022 football season.
