There are still plenty of local sports this summer

Pro wrestling at the Ocean Center this month
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) returns to the Ocean Center on July 17 for Sunday Stunner. The event begins at 7 p.m.
See RAW Women’s champion Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and Big Time Becky Lynch will battle it out in a four-way match. Plus, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins.
The night will also feature Asuka, Theory, AJ Styles, Damian Priest and many more.
Tickets are still available. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Also, check the Ocean Center’s website www.oceancenter.com for links.
Football kickoff party at Daytona Stadium
The City of Daytona Beach is hosting a football kickoff at Daytona Stadium at LPGA Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
People are asked to bring their family and friends to kick off the football season.
The event will include a variety of fun activities including performances by local school marching bands, cheerleaders and mascots.
It will also have free country, rock and pop music concerts.
There will also be a punt, pass and kick contest for youth ages 6-15.
Tailgating is $10 per car and $20 per RV. Outside food will be allowed in tailgating area only. Concessions will be available and admission is free.
For more information, call 386-671- 8268.
Gymnastics registration open
Registration is open is for the Daytona Beach gymnastics summer session.
The session runs July 11 to Aug. 19 and is available for boys and girls of all ages (preschool to teen). Athletes will learn proper technique, teamwork and the basic fundamentals of gymnastics in a fun environment. Classes are offered at Schnebly Recreation Center at 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach. For more information, visit www.codb. us/activities or call (386) 671-3561.
Classes offered include:
- Twinkle Stars
Independent Preschooler 3 and up
- Beginner and Advanced Classes
Boys & Girls Gymnastics Beginner/ Advanced 5 and up
Rising Stars Girls 4 and up
Evening Stars Girls 5 and up
- Teen and Pre-teen Gymnastics/ Tumbling 10 and up
- Pre-Teams and Teams
Shooting Stars
AAU Team
Indoor and outdoor basketball available
The City of Daytona Beach encourages residents to enjoy basketball at 11 different indoor and outdoor courts throughout the city.
The locations are as follows:
- Derbyshire Sports Complex, 849 Derbyshire Road
- Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Henry Lee Park, 701 Bellevue Ave.
- Joe Harris Park, 315 Pearl St.
- Lenox Playground, 825 S. Grandview Ave. ‘
- Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.
- Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave.
- Shangri-La Park, 1647 W. Paradise Lane
- Suburbia Playground, 700 Heineman St.
- Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural & Educational Center, 1000 Vine St.
