Reggie Theus, a former NBA All-Star who scored 19,000 points over 13 seasons, said he was drawn to Daytona Beach by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. Like the renowned educator, Theus wants to be a part of making history.
“The legacy and history of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune sold me,” Theus said. “I see it and what it means to the people here.”
Now, he is athletic director and head men’s basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman University.
His hoops squad is 7-18 overall and 5-8 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
Serving in both roles is no problem. “I don’t think that I have had a day off in a really long time. That is what I signed up for. I am really enthusiastic and excited every day,” Theus said with a chuckle.
“I have the fight to get better and see these kids and this school thrive.”
Theus is overseeing the university’s move from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the SWAC.
“It is a bold and a great move. Kudos to the university. The SWAC is a great conference with a great reputation and it’s competitive. We just have to compete,” he said.
Major benefits
There are also benefits of moving to the SWAC. Reduced travel is one, with its longest annual road trip being just 616 miles to Alabama A&M versus 895 miles to Delaware State in the MEAC.
“Travel is always tough. I’ve coached in a travel conference, but our longest bus ride was two hours. We took two flights a year,’ Theus explained.
“Travel is tough in the SWAC but there are a lot of TV games.”
And, the exposure will help students, he added.
“There is a lot of history and tradition. A lot of pro athletes come out of the conference which gives our players a chance at making a living in their sport.”
The SWAC also has benefited from big name hires of former athletes.
Deion Sanders is the football coach at Jackson State University. The Tigers won the SWAC championship and made the Celebration Bowl in his first year. Jackson State also has one of the best incoming recruiting classes.
Grambling State University recently hired former NFL Coach Hugh Jackson.
“I can only speak for myself, with the life and careers that I have had this is an opportunity for me to do more,” Theus said. “I’ve never been in this spot before. I want to use this platform to make a change, a real difference.
“Deion’s success has helped mine. Mine will help someone else. For the opportunity to be the AD, I give the university a lot of credit for thinking outside the box.”
Challenging circumstances
Athletics generate money for schools, especially football and basketball. But at B-CU, it’s been a challenge.
“I can’t comment on before my time here. We had a lot of successes in athletics. I never dreamed that I would walk into a situation where we have no sponsors,” admitted Theus.
“We are starting over with culture, data for our alumni, getting alumni support and more. The reputation of the school wasn’t good. I always have to deal with those conversations.”
Theus expressed, “As a private school we have to tilt the game. We are unique. We must put ourselves in unique situations to succeed. It’s a challenge. We have some things to do to get in position to succeed.”
B-CU’s financial woes in recent years also present challenges to athletics.
“The media must focus on the positives. We must too. We have to control the narrative. You’re in control of what happens with our program. You sell our program. It’s not about you but the program,” responded Theus.
Theus also addressed reports of coaches taking furloughs, particularly in football.
“That was before I got here. I don’t know everything. I heard some stories. I think that any decisions made financially at that time was in the best interest of the school and needed,” stated Theus.
Pandemic woes
B-CU’s athletic program was also hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Most of its programs missed an entire season and parts of two seasons.
Theus emphasized, “You can’t take a year off and be at the top of your game in any sport. We want our programs to succeed. Football had a tough year. The pandemic effects showed. We hope to have a normal year.”
Theus is confident in the school’s leadership.
He stressed, “The board and interim president want to do what is right for this university. I can only speak for now. They give me every opportunity to build athletics.”
The goal is to have Bethune-Cookman become a perennial SWAC champion in all sports.
“My goal is to get us back to even in the short term. We are 30% to 40% down with bodies. We are gradually getting it done,” Theus added.
“We will compete at a high level in every sport. I believe we have the athletes and circumstances to do it.”
For more on Theus and Bethune-Cookman University athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
