‘They give their best’

Mainland looks to finish strong and make another playoff run
Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories about this season’s local high school football teams.
The Mainland Buccaneers (2-3, 1-0) have struggled this year but they still have that “Buc Pride’’ with a rich history and tradition of success.
Mainland has been the most successful local football program for nearly three decades.
They are on a streak of 27 straight playoff appearances with numerous division titles during that span, which includes a state title in 2003.
That state title is their only one, but it’s also the only football state championship ever for any school in Volusia or Flagler County.
The Bucs are fresh on a win over archrival Seabreeze (35-22) on Oct. 1.
“Hopefully, this is what gets us going,” said Travis Roland, Mainland’s head football coach.
Several losses
Mainland also has a district win over Orlando Lake Minneola (35-6).
Their losses came from Spruce Creek (10-9), Flagler Palm Coast (17-13) and Sanford Seminole (27-13). Creek is unbeaten and Seminole has one loss.
“We’ve taken everyone’s best punch this year because of who we are,” responded Roland.
“What has worked is our special teams have been amazing and our offense has run the ball well. We’ve scored mostly on runs. What’s gone wrong is too many turnovers and penalties. We’ve got to clean that up.”
Some key players
Some of Mainland’s standout players include seniors in linebacker Jared Lloyd; wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Porter; defensive tackle Isaiah Morrison; defensive back Kalyb Evans; quarterback/ free safety Jonathan Campbell; running back Isaiah Gordon and wide receiver/defensive back Eddie Whipple.
There are also brothers in junior wide receiver Ajai Harrell and sophomore defensive back Zavier Mincey.
They also have high hopes for freshman offensive lineman Christian Hudson.
The Bucs boast a strong defensive front seven while their offense has struggled.
“Our front seven is the strongest part of our team; we have one of the best. They have worked so hard from the offseason until now. They give us a chance in every football game. They make it hard to run on us. Offensively, we just have to get better as a whole,” commented Roland.
Learning, getting better
Roland is a lifelong Buccaneer having starred as a player at Mainland in high school and was one of the stars on that lone state title team. He has also been an assistant coach at the school in the past.
He’s been around football his entire life and sees something special in his team.
Roland expressed, “Resilience. Our kids show up every day ready to work. They give their best. We are young at a lot of different spots but we’re learning and getting better.”
The players also see the potential in this year’s squad.
“We have the right mindset and attitude to get it done. I think we want it more,” responded senior quarterback/free safety Johnathan Campbell.
Senior running back/linebacker Isaiah Gordon added, “I think we just want to win, and we want to be successful every day.”
Eyes on the playoff
The players also think the team has progressed over half a season.
Gordon emphasized, “I think the best improvement is our attitudes. We know what we’re capable of doing. We just have to put things into motion. We must be focused every week on one game at a time.”
The goal is always to make the playoffs. They are still on track for a district title and automatic playoff berth.
Mainland controls its own destiny with district 6A-6 games remaining against Orlando Jones on Oct. 15, New Smyrna on Oct. 22 and Groveland South Lake on Oct. 28. Jones (4-2, 2-0) is expected to be the biggest challenge.
“We have to find a way to win all our remaining games, especially district. It starts against Jones. We have to keep playing our game. We have to show up and make some plays,” reflected Roland.
Campbell added, “We just have to get better every day and work harder every day. We have to trust in each other and focus on the task at hand.”
