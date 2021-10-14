This week’s top prep football games

Several local high school football teams play in key district games with playoff implications on the line on Friday night (Oct. 15).
Spruce Creek (6-0, 2-0) at University (4-0, 1-0): The county’s two unbeaten teams face off in a critical district 7A-4 matchup. The winner remains unbeaten for the season and in district play.
Mainland (3-3, 1-0) at Orlando Jones High (4-2, 2-0): The Mainland Buccaneers hit the road to face a formidable Jones High School squad. The winner controls its own destiny in district 6A-6. A strong running game and solid defense is key for Mainland.
Seabreeze (3-4, 1-0) at Orlando Bishop Moore (2-4, 0-0): The Seabreeze Sandcrabs hit the road for a 5A-7 district contest. A win puts the Sandcrabs in great position for the post seasons. Look for the Sandcrabs to continue to air it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.